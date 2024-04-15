6 Myths About Shopping at Target

jimkruger / iStock.com

With its big clearance sales, Target Circle rewards program and generous coupon policy, Target can be a great destination for frugal shoppers. While you’ll come across several posts and videos claiming to offer Target shopping secrets, you should further research what you hear to avoid frustration or wasted money during your shopping trip. Here are six popular myths about shopping at this retailer.

1. Myth: You Can Get 90% Off Regular Clearance Items

You might decide to hold off on a Target purchase if the clearance tag indicates further price drops. But if you’re looking for 90% discounts, be aware this only applies to seasonal clearance items. The most you can expect from regular clearance items is 70% off, so you might want to grab must-have items before they’re gone.

2. Myth: There’s a Convenient Layaway Program

Like its major competitor Walmart, Target doesn’t offer a layaway program right now. This can especially be a drawback during the holidays if you’d like to conveniently put aside items, make installments and avoid credit card interest.

Target does advertise that you can buy items online using popular buy now, pay later services like Klarna and Affirm. Just check the terms carefully before you sign up, since interest may apply depending on the service and payment setup.

3. Myth: You Can Use Any Manufacturer Coupon

Target is a good destination if you’re a couponer since it lets you stack manufacturer and Target coupons — and use four of the same coupon each day. However, you could run into problems with certain manufacturer coupons. Target currently has a list of which ones it accepts, and you’ll only get the news at the checkout.

4. Myth: Refunds for Returns Include Any Promotional Discounts

Despite saving you money, coupons can cause frustration when you use one for an item you eventually need to return. Right now, Target will only give you a refund for the amount you paid, so that coupon amount will be lost for good. Previously, you would have also received a gift card for the coupon amount.

5. Myth: The Target Circle Card Requires a Credit Check

Previously called the Target RedCard, the Circle Card offers several perks, including 5% off most purchases, special sales, extended return times and fast, free shipping on qualifying items. You might be surprised to learn that this card comes in three varieties and that only the traditional credit card version requires a credit check.

You can sign up for the debit card, which links to your bank account, or get the reloadable card, which you fill up as needed. Besides avoiding a credit check, you’ll avoid potential credit card interest charges going this route. You’ll just miss out on the credit card’s general cash back rewards program.

6. Myth: Walmart Always Costs Less

You might think that shopping at Target will cost you a premium over buying the same thing at Walmart. However, you’ll want to do a price check on these retailers’ websites since you could be surprised.

The Krazy Coupon Lady website found that Walmart did win for lower makeup and hair product prices. However, Target often came out on top for everyday household items, such as toys, paper towels, pet food and detergent. These retailers had comparable prices for food.

