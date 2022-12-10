A 6-year-old said she was happy her mom lost her Meta job because it meant they could 'spend more time together'

Shelly Kalish joined Facebook in 2021. Igor Golovniov/Getty Images

A 6-year-old was happy her mother lost her Meta job as they could "spend more time together."

Shelly Kalish joined the Facebook owner last year as head of product partnerships and design.

She told Insider she loved her job, but her daughter's response helped her process the news.

A six-year-old said she was glad her mom lost her job at Meta because it meant they could now "spend more time together."

Shelly Kalish, who joined Facebook in June last year, was among the 11,000 employees affected by the Meta layoffs last month.

While the cuts weren't entirely unexpected, some managers said they felt blinded by Mark Zuckerberg's decision.

Kalish said she woke up at 6:30 a.m. on November 11 to find out if she was among those being laid off.

"I checked my phone really quickly. It was a long email, but to be honest, I didn't get past the first few sentences, because that's where it had stated that I was part of the layoffs," Kalish said.

"I kind of just like turned off my phone. I called my husband and he and my kids came in," she said. "They kind of like jumped on me and gave me a hug."

Later that day, Kalish took her youngest daughter for a walk and told her that she'd lost her job. Her daughter asked "Why don't they need you anymore?" before adding a few minutes later: "Yay! Now you can spend more time with me."

The mother of two said she couldn't help but smile. "I'm super excited to have more time to be with you and your sister, but I like working, it makes me happy, so I hope I will find a new job soon," she responded.

While losing a job that she loved doing was hard, Kalish said her daughter's response helped her look at the situation from a difference perspective and process the news.

The six-year-old also said: "I'm sorry you lost your job. You're still the best mom."

Read the original article on Business Insider