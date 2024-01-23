6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget

sgtphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone looking to escape the cold without leaving the United States has had a tough go of it so far in 2024, as subfreezing temperatures have swept across the country, subjecting about 95 million people to severe winter weather, as AP reported. But that doesn’t mean Americans won’t be looking to travel during the remainder of the winter. Many enjoy the snow (and the cold), while others will seek out warmer climes.

Find: 7 Best Things That Are Affordable in the US but Not in Europe

See: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Nearly half of Americans (47%) plan to travel for a vacation or getaway during the 2023-2024 winter season, according to a recent survey from Vacasa, a Portland, Oregon-based vacation rental management company.

Discover: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

About two-thirds (64%) plan to travel with more frequency than they did last winter, with 71% taking quick weekend trips of one to two days and 64% taking longer weekend trips of three to four days. Those percentages are up from 67% and 60%, respectively, from the previous winter.

This year, 43% of travelers said their top priority will be visiting a destination that stays within their budget, a slight decrease from what was reported in the fall (45%). Nearly four in 10 (38%) aim to visit more convenient destinations — including places the whole group can enjoy.

Here are some other highlights from the Vacasa survey:

Four in five winter travelers are staying in the U.S. this season (79%), up slightly from the previous winters (75%).

More than four in 10 (44%) are heading to an urban/city destination this winter, followed by leisure destinations (37%) and beach destinations (36%).

Baby boomers are the most likely to plan a vacation within the U.S. (90%), while millennials are the most likely to travel to an international destination (51%).

The vast majority of respondents (88%) have shifted their travel plans/planning behavior to be more budget-conscious this winter. For about one-third of these travelers, this means driving instead of flying to their destination. However, more than one-quarter (27%) will be on the lookout for special flight promotions. A similar percentage plan to spend less money when they get to their destination than during previous winter trips.

Story continues

If you are on a budget but want to enjoy a winter vacation, here are six places recommended by Vacasa:

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colorado

The Arapahoe Basin is located about an hour and 15 minutes from Denver and is known for an extended ski season that can last until early June. It features “high-alpine, advanced terrain” for expert skiers as well as slopes for intermediate skiers and beginners.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Located on the Atlantic coast about three hours north of Portland, Maine, Bar Harbor appeals to outdoor enthusiasts because it sits on its own island off the mainland. Among the key destinations is Acadia National Park, which features the tallest peak on the U.S. Atlantic coast as well as lakes, streams and a museum. The town of Bar Harbor offers coastal fishing, canoeing, snowmobiling and whale watching.

Brian Head Resort, Utah

Brian Head is located in southern Utah, about 70 miles from Zion National Park. In addition to downhill skiing, snowboarding and tubing, you can cross-country ski at both Brian Head Resort and in the Dixie National Forest.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Cannon Beach is a 90-minute drive from Portland and is known for its long, sandy shores and dramatic rock formations that have appeared in movies like “The Goonies” and “Twilight.” The downtown area features some of the region’s best restaurants, wine bars, clothing boutiques, galleries and theaters. Or you can hit the trails to hike along the coastline.

Moab, Utah

Moab is located just south of Arches National Park and the Colorado River in Southern Utah. Although Arches National Park is the main attraction here, you can also drive to Canyonlands National Park for views of the Colorado and Green rivers.

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Located near the Colorado border, Taos Ski Valley features skiing for all levels of expertise. You can also visit the historic Taos Pueblo and Taos Art Museum. Santa Fe, a center of art and culture in the Southwest, is an easy 70-mile drive.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget