6 Pricey Renovations Vacation Homeowners Always Regret

When people go on vacation, they head to your home -- specifically your vacation home. You likely use this home yourself sometimes, but mostly rent it out to earn passive income.

This can definitely pay off in a major way. For example, the average two-bedroom, two-bathroom vacation home in Miami Beach rents for $642 per night, according to data site AirDNA.

As a savvy host, you want to make sure your home is both attractive to renters and comfortable for their stay. Therefore, you're thinking about making a few renovations to ensure your property remains a coveted home away from home.

However, many upgrades you might think of making will actually be a waste of your time and money. The last thing you want to do is invest in renovations that won't pay off, so it's important to conduct research and crunch the numbers before starting a new project.

Ready to find out what renovations you shouldn't take on? Keep reading to see which six projects should be deleted from your to-do list.

Unheated Pool

"Most second home markets thrive with the addition of a private, heated pool," said Caleb Spears, a global real estate advisor with Spears Group. "The key word being heated."

While heating the pool will cost extra, he warned not to bypass this key detail.

"Do not skip that step, because most renters are filtering for it in their search parameters --especially in the fall and winter -- and you won't even show up in their search if your pool isn't heated," he said. "This applies even here in sunny Florida, so I promise it almost certainly applies in your market as well."

Flooring Upgrade

"Changing your tiled or hardwood floor to a carpet is one that you will regret, because carpets are easily stained," said Rinal Patel, co-founder of We Buy Philly Homes. "Also, in terms of longevity and durability, carpets do not compare."

Hubert Miles, a certified master inspector and owner of HomeInspectionInsider.com, agreed.

"While flooring is an important part of any property, expensive flooring may not be necessary for a vacation rental property," he said. "Consider using durable, easy-to-clean flooring options that withstand heavy foot traffic and spills."

Overly Complex Technology

You might think installing state-of-the-art technology in your vacation home will make it more popular with renters, but Miles said this might have the opposite effect.

"While smart home technology can be a great addition to a vacation rental property, it's important to keep it simple and user-friendly," he said. "Avoid installing overly complex technology systems that may confuse or frustrate renters."

Think of it this way -- if renters can't figure out how to use the technology, you or your property management company will have to come over and help them.

Extensive Landscaping

You want your vacation home to have a great curb appeal, but Miles said you probably don't need to invest a ton of money into landscaping to achieve this.

"While well-maintained outdoor spaces are important, extensive landscaping may not be necessary for a rental property," he said. "You should focus on maintaining a tidy lawn, but don't invest in expensive landscaping features that may not pay off in rental income."

Basic upkeep is certainly important, but save any pricey updates for your primary home.

Major Structural Modifications

If you're considering a renovation that involves knocking walls down, it's probably not the best investment. Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of Arsight, said in most cases, it's best to shy away from such a big project with a vacation home.

"Unless significantly increasing the property value, major structural changes, such as adding rooms or expanding the kitchen, are not required," he said.

High-End Finishes

You might think you need fancy features like heated bathroom floors, high-end appliances and ornate light fixtures to attract renters, but you don't.

"It may be appealing to use luxurious finishes, but more affordable options can make guests feel at ease and enjoy the space without hesitation," Kropovinsky said.

Plus, if anything is damaged, it will be much cheaper to repair or replace standard finishes. This will help you relax when handing the keys to strangers, instead of being on edge because of all the money you've poured into unnecessary finishing touches.

