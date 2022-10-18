U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.85
    +78.90 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,776.61
    +590.79 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,945.59
    +269.79 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.21
    -1.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.10
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9960
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,654.05
    +74.51 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.14
    +65.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

6 Reasons to Stay at The Westin Surabaya

·6 min read

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it is quick and short or long and extended, our minds and bodies welcome breaks. In the midst of our daily routines, between work and social life, we must seek times to just unplug from everything and slow down a bit. Especially after having those two-year pandemic where the world felt like turning very slowly, most people became well aware of the importance of taking a break—all for the sake of their own wellbeing.

Guests will have the opportunity to basque in the spectacular panoramic view of Surabaya City and lush greenery of the nearby golf course, as soon as they arrive at the Sky Lobby.
Guests will have the opportunity to basque in the spectacular panoramic view of Surabaya City and lush greenery of the nearby golf course, as soon as they arrive at the Sky Lobby.

Westin Hotels and Resorts implement that idea of having a refreshing break, to recharge your minds and bodies, and enhance the inspirations and wellness within. Now Westin also presents in Surabaya, delivering the same core spirit to the dynamic and rapidly growing city. Adjusting to Westin's 6 Pillars of Wellbeing, The Westin Surabaya offers a 5-star stay experience, that is distinctive apart from the others. Not only showcasing luxuries and upscale services, this award-winning hotel also provide facilities and experiences where the guests' wellbeing is in top priority. As now The Westin Surabaya already became the new-favorite place to stay in and event making, here are six reasons of why you should make a reservation:

1.   The only hotel in Surabaya that focuses on six pillars of wellbeing.

As the Westin brand's core value is highlighting on wellness, The Westin Surabaya focuses on the six pillars in providing services to their guests. Sleep Well, where guests can enhance their relaxing sleeping experience to the maximum level with Westin signature bed, 'Heavenly Bed', which has international standard with 8 layers of comforts. Lavender Balm is also provided as bedside amenity to ease tensions and sooth your senses. In the room, guests are provided with 'Heavenly Bath' towel and amenities for them to Feel Well throughout the day. Guests can also have Eat Well experience at Magnolia Restaurant with curated healthy Eat Well menu. The Westin Surabaya also has Westin Workout Fitness Studio and Pool as recreational facilities to Move Well, and another distinctive initiative of runWESTIN, where guests can arrange run sessions with dedicated Run Concierge. To Work Well at The Westin Surabaya, guests can have an inspiring meeting in a clutter-free and stress-free space at their multifunctional spaces with state-of-the-art equipment. Lastly, to balance the stay, guests can experience Play Well, where they can enjoy live music every night at Sky Lounge, the highest lounge bar in town. Family guests can also enjoy family-friendly activities such as swimming, golf, in-room camping with kids tent, and many more.

2.   Connected to Indonesia's biggest shopping mall

Staying at The Westin Surabaya should also means a well-spent stay. The hotel is located inside the Pakuwon Mall complex, which is also stated as the biggest shopping mall in Indonesia. Guests can go to LG floor for a direct access to the mall and enjoy hundreds of fashion, F&B, kids, entertainment and other tenants.

3.   Dine at the Southeast Asia's best panoramic views at Magnolia Restaurant

Located at L floor above the 17th, Magnolia Restaurant offers a selection of authentic Asian cuisines, complemented by popular Western dishes, handcrafted by Westin Culinary Team with guests' health and well-being in mind. With its refined urban vibe and open-plan kitchen, this venue celebrates the universally cherished pleasures of good times and occasions. During its first year, Magnolia Restaurant has been awarded as The Best Panoramic Views in Southeast Asia by International Travel and Tourism Awards 2021, for its magnificent 180 degrees of panoramic views.

4.   Convenient access to Satellite Toll Road

As the second biggest city in Indonesia, Surabaya is connected with toll roads. The Westin Surabaya is nestled only 15 minutes away to Satellite Toll Road, which connects ways to outer Surabaya for guests who do road trips and to Juanda International Airport, that takes only 30 to 45 minutes' journey.

5.   Perfect venue to create big meetings, concerts, and exhibitions – The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center as the biggest ballroom in East Java

Although the hotel has just been running for 2 years, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center has catered many big events, like weddings, meetings, exhibitions, conferences even concerts with national and international scale. The ballroom can hold more than 3,500 people with 3,600 square meters space, in M1 floor. While the meeting space consists of 18 modern and multifunctional rooms and equipped with various state-of-the-art technology equipment and needs, such as video conferencing, teleconferencing and live streamings.

6.   Provides the only 'Night Golf' in East Java, at Pakuwon Golf and Family Club managed by Westin Hotels and Resorts

For those who crave for some swings on the greens, rest assured, because though The Westin Surabaya is mostly well-known as a business city hotel, they won't miss the chance to provide some outdoor activities. Only 3-minutes away from the hotel, Pakuwon Golf and Family Club managed by Westin Hotels and Resorts is situated inside the elite neighbourhood of Pakuwon Indah Residential. The secluded area is perfect for family and sports activities, such as Golf, Tennis, Basketball, Swimming, Badminton, etc and fun F&B programs like BBQ nearby the lake. Guests are welcomed to go there with our complimentary shuttle and try all the facilities, including night golf. If the heat is too much during the day, you are going to love it. Pakuwon Golf has the only night golf in East Java, and this surely will bring a unique experience.

These six reasons are only the highlighted parts, you might find other reasons of why people should join you staying at The Westin Surabaya. Be sure to get the best rates daily, at www.westinsurabaya.com, and other hotel events and promotions through Instagram @westinsurabaya.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.  At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact :

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communications, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6281393211841  |  Email : firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com

Tessa Zelyana Hidayat

Complex Assistant Marketing Communications Manager, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6287839943773   |   Email : tessa.hidayat@westin.com

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya

Recommended Stories

  • Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury

    Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City, his Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a serious calf muscle injury.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery. The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros. Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

  • Cockroach Found In Passenger's Food

    When you pay in advance for food from a four-star airline you should expect it to be the best quality, served hot, maybe with a little flavor, but not dead insects.

  • Alleged machete attack on American in Cancun highlights tourist destination risk

    Mexico's resort-centric state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, has been plagued by crime and kidnappings in recent years.

  • The small band of countries where the pound is strong and prices are cheap

    The pound has taken a beating in recent months, with much attention focused on its performance against the US dollar. Though it has recovered slightly, £1 currently buys $1.14 – down from $1.37 a year ago. A dose of winter warmth in Florida, or a ski holiday in Colorado, has become a far costlier proposition.

  • What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?

    Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...

  • Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade

    Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn't one of Sin City's oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. As part of the purchase, Adelson's Las Vegas Sands sold Vici Properties rights to the land under the facilities for $4 billion, and Apollo Global Management purchased the operations for $2.25 billion and changed the name of the Sands Expo convention center to the Venetian Expo. This is one of the largest investments in an existing property in Vegas' history.

  • Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'

    There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.

  • Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO

    Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan's biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend. International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct. 11, Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

  • We met couchsurfing – now we're midlife travel pals

    It was the first time we had met and within minutes Geetanjali and I were donning bibs handed to us by an officious Indian waiter. “For clean-clothing reasons, most tourists need them,” he told us briskly, surveying our top-to-toe black outfits (then the dernier cri in noughties fashion) with some dubiousness.

  • Southwest hopes to lure businesses with new referral program

    Southwest is offering 25,000 Rapid Rewards points each for up to five business referrals as it looks to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

  • Analyst Report: Sabre Corporation

    Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019; 2021 booking share was not provided). The travel solutions segment represented 89% of total 2021 revenue, split between distribution (two thirds of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (one third) revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (11% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

  • Why Cruise is making its own chips, and a lot more besides

    Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn’t there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise’s vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company’s hardware lab last month. Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors.

  • Here's when you should buy travel insurance

    While it's a good idea to buy travel insurance amid sky-high prices, there are specific timeframes to keep in mind.

  • Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Dutch hotel reservation website Booking.com over possible unfair competition practices affecting hotels and rival online travel agencies in the country. CNMC found "reasonable grounds" to believe Booking.com may have infringed Spain's antitrust laws as well as article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which bans companies from abusing a dominant market position, it said.

  • The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

    In some places, tickets are 10 times what they cost only a few years ago.

  • Restaurant Reservations Are So Hot, Some Places Have a 1,000-Person Waiting List

    Need a Friday-night reservation? Demand for dining out is growing as restaurants are trying to manage staff shortages, condensed dining hours and fewer walk-ins. Walk-in traffic has dropped 8%, while online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data.

  • American Airlines agrees to pay passengers $7.5M over unfair baggage fees

    American Airlines struck an agreement to dole out at least $7.5 million after a number of passengers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the carrier charged them for checking bags that should have been free. The agreement, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and still requires…