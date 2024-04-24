6 Reasons Women May Want to Invest

6 Reasons Women May Want to Invest
Chloe Castleberry
1 min read
0

Whether you’re buying a home, planning a vacation, or attending your child’s graduation, life is full of exciting moments, big and small. No matter the moment, how you invest your money today can help make all these things possible. In this video, we’ll explain the importance of investing and how doing so can help you to take an active role in managing your finances. Investing is a stepping stone to empowerment so that you can have the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions and secure your financial future. So, what above to explore the six reasons women may want to invest, and feel inspired to take the reins of your financial journey.

A Comfortable Retirement

Many employers offer retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), and even match your contributions. If you don’t have a retirement plan at work or are self-employed, almost everyone with taxable compensation qualifies for an individual retirement account (IRA). It offers significant tax advantages, making it easier to build wealth.

College Savings

Putting money away for your children’s education is an investment in their success. Opening a 529 account allows you to invest contributions to pay qualified education expenses for any student in your life, including yourself.

Real Estate

Buying a house is a big (and expensive!) step. But also, exciting! Purchasing your primary residence, an investment property, or a vacation rental, helps you diversify your investment portfolio and build equity at the same time. Plus, having a place of your own means you can invite your friends and family over!

Watch the video above to learn more about reasons women may want to invest.

