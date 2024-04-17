6 Safest Places To Live in the US That Are Just Too Expensive for Most

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to escape large cities and move somewhere safe and peaceful, there are many smaller communities in the U.S. with low rates of crime. However, safe and peaceful areas can also be expensive and hard on one’s personal finances, if you’re not financially prepared.

We compared rent price and home value data from the U.S. Census with crime rates researched by NeighborhoodScout to find the most expensive safe small towns in the U.S. The median home prices in all of these towns are in the top 5% of U.S. median home values, which means they are out of reach for many.

Here are six of the safest, but also most expensive, places to live in the U.S.

steve estvanik / Shutterstock.com

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Population: 25,011

Median Rent : $1,929

Median Home Value : $624,700

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +42%

Total Crime Rate : 1.9 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 510

Nearby Major City: Bridgeport

Ridgefield combines colonial charm with history and culture. Notable local landmarks include the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and the Keeler Tavern Museum, which showcases hundreds of years of U.S. history. Ridgefield also hosts the Ridgefield Playhouse, offering live music and performances.

Tim Pierce / Wikimedia Commons

Arlington, Massachusetts

Population : 45,617

Median Rent : $1,997

Median Home Value : $690,800

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +53%

Total Crime Rate : 3.4 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 292

Nearby Major City: Boston

Arlington is home to the Jason Russell House, where the British and Americans fought on the first day of the Revolutionary War. The town also features Robbins Library, built in 1892, and the Old Schwamb Mill, the oldest operating mill in the country.

Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Massachusetts

Population : 34,071

Median Rent : $1,997

Median Home Value : $690,800

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +76%

Total Crime Rate : 3.7 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 270

Nearby Major City: Boston

Lexington is steeped in American history, famous for its Revolutionary War sites. Visitors and residents enjoy Lexington Green, where the first shots of the American Revolution were fired, and the historic Hancock-Clarke House.

Adam Gladstone / Shutterstock.com

Milton, Massachusetts

Population : 28,388

Median Rent : $1,957

Median Home Value : $651,000

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +51%

Total Crime Rate : 4.2 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 233

Nearby Major City: Boston

Milton is a small town with easy access to Boston’s job market and urban amenities. The Blue Hills Reservation is nearby, providing outdoor enthusiasts with over 125 miles of trails and spectacular skyline views of the metropolitan area. The Forbes House Museum has exhibitions of various items collected by the Forbes family, including art, export porcelain and furniture from China, Victorian Era items and accessories and Lincoln and Civil War artifacts. Milton was the birthplace of former president George H. W. Bush.

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colleyville, Texas

Population : 25,986

Median Rent : $1,389

Median Home Value : $311,900

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +36%

Total Crime Rate : 4.8 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 206

Nearby Major City: Dallas

Local amenities include the Colleyville Nature Center, which spans 46 acres and includes walking trails, ponds and a playground. The Town Center Colleyville Mall provides local shopping and dining options. The proximity to major urban centers like Dallas and Fort Worth gives residents access to broader metropolitan services while maintaining a suburban feel.

Jauerback / Wikimedia Commons

Oswego, Illinois

Population : 35,316

Median Rent : $1,502

Median Home Value : $311,500

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: +32%

Total Crime Rate : 4.1 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Being a Victim of Crime : 1 in 238

Nearby Major City: Chicago

Oswego maintains a blend of suburban peace and community charm. The village features extensive parklands and aquatic facilities like the Civic Center Aquatic Park, offering summer leisure and sports opportunities. The Oswegoland Park District has a range of public programs and events to enrich the community.

flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Final Take

These seven small towns have some of the lowest crime rates in the U.S., and many of them are surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes. However, they are also some of the most expensive places to buy and rent a home in the U.S. The cost of living in these towns is 30% to 75% more expensive than the national average.

