6 Scams That Target Walmart Shoppers: Here’s How To Avoid Them

As one of the biggest retailers in the world, Walmart is a prime target for scammers. These fraudsters are constantly cooking up new tricks to dupe unsuspecting shoppers. From phony job offers to shady gift card schemes, the average shopper needs to stay vigilant.

Here are some of the latest Walmart scams making the rounds and how to steer clear of them.

The Bogus Job Opportunity Trap

Looking for a job can is hard, so offers like “easy” secret shopper gigs at Walmart seem enticing. However, many of these job “opportunities” are actually ploys to steal personal and financial information. Huge red flags include instant hiring without interviews, demands for upfront payment, or sending you suspicious checks to cash first. Legitimate employers don’t operate that way.

The Gift Card Grifters

Gift cards are prime targets for scammers because they’re effectively cash — purchased easily but nearly untraceable. Common schemes involve impersonating authorities like the IRS, claiming you have outstanding fees that must be paid immediately via gift cards. Or they may pose as charities soliciting Walmart gift card “donations.” Remember, no legitimate entity ever demands payment by gift card.

Fishy Freebies and Fake Giveaways

With millions shopping on Walmart’s site, fraudulent emails and phishing websites impersonating Walmart are rampant. Beware messages about order errors, password resets, or popup ads promising free gift cards — all likely aiming to install malware on your device or swipe personal data once you “claim” the prize. Exercise equal caution with Walmart giveaways circulating on social media that phish for details to enter.

The Devious Delivery Deception

Many scammers attempt to capitalize on Walmart’s massive shipping volume by sending bogus texts or emails about delivery issues with your orders. These messages may impersonate Walmart or carriers like FedEx, claiming you need to pay fees or click links before your package can arrive. Avoid these traps by checking your order status directly through official Walmart channels.

Counterfeit Card Cons

The market for discounted gift cards on sites like Facebook Marketplace is rife with fraud. Scammers can doctor physical gift cards to appear new and unspoiled while secretly draining the funds before selling them to unsuspecting buyers. Your safest bet is purchasing Walmart gift cards directly from the retailer or through reputable authorized resellers.

Sketchy Surveys

While Walmart legitimately does offer customer surveys, scammers spoof them, too, with phony online “surveys” aimed at harvesting your sensitive data like bank accounts and Social Security numbers — data no actual survey would ever ask for. The gift card bait is just a treat to reel you in.

At the end of the day, anything that seems far too good to be true probably is. Healthy skepticism is your best friend in avoiding these scams. If something seems off, always verify directly through Walmart’s official channels before taking the bait.

