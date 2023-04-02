U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,270.78
    -155.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

547
Vance Cariaga
·4 min read
Richard Stephen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Richard Stephen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries, but it’s not the only change you will see in 2023.

Social Security: Whether You’re 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here’s Why Your Age Matters
More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Following are six changes to the program that are in effect this year, according to a recently published fact sheet from the Social Security Administration.

New COLA Takes Effect

The big news for 2023 is an 8.7% jump in the Social Security COLA, which is the highest since an 11.2% increase in 1981. The COLA’s steep hike this year is due to the soaring inflation rate, which is also the biggest in 41 years.

The average monthly Social Security payment for all retired workers has risen to an estimated $1,827 from $1,681, the SSA said — a gain of $146 a month.

For anyone receiving Social Security benefits, the new payment amount started in January 2023. For those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the new payment amounts began on Dec. 30, 2022.

One thing to keep in mind: The 2023 COLA of 8.7% won’t apply to all Social Security recipients. Some payment increases will be higher than 8.7% and some will be lower due to a variety of factors, including your primary insurance amount (PIA) and when you sign up for Medicare. The SSA should have mailed COLA notices to beneficiaries providing details on new payment amounts.

Increase in Social Security Disability Thresholds

The SSA pays monthly benefits to people who are unable to work for a year or more because of a disability, and the benefits usually continue until recipients can work again on a regular basis. However, there are also instances when you might have a qualifying disability even if you’re still working, such as if you can’t do work you previously did because of your medical condition. In this case, you are only eligible up to a certain amount of income. When you pass that threshold, you cannot be considered to have a qualifying disability. Following are the threshold changes for 2023, based on average monthly earnings:

2022

2023

Non-Blind

$1,350/month

$1,470/month

Blind

$2,260/month

$2,460/month

Trial Work Period (TWP)

$970/month

$1,050/month

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

SSI Federal Payment Standard Rises

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits have seen an increase in the maximum Federal SSI payment amounts in 2023, based on the 8.7% COLA. For individuals, the standard rose to $914 a month from $841 in 2022. For couples, the payment rose to $1,371 a month in 2023 from $1,261 in 2022.

Rise in Max Benefits for Workers Retiring at Full Retirement Age

Americans who retire at full retirement age — either 66 or 67, depending on when you were born — saw a bump in their maximum benefits this year. The maximum rose to $3,627 a month in 2023 from $3,345 a month in 2022.

Maximum Taxable Earnings Will Increase for Those Still Working

Anyone who has ever received a paycheck knows that part of that check is withheld to pay Social Security taxes. There is a limit on the amount of your annual earnings that can be taxed by Social Security, called the maximum taxable earnings. That limit rose to $160,200 in 2023 from $147,000 in 2022.

Change to Earnings Test Exempt Amounts

Social Security withholds benefits if your earnings exceed a certain level and if you are under the full retirement age (FRA). This is called the retirement earnings test exempt amount. According to the SSA, one of two different exempt amounts apply — a lower amount in years before the year you reach FRA and a higher amount in the year you reach FRA.

If you are under full retirement age, the earnings test exempt amount rose to $1,770 a month in 2023 from $1,630 a month in 2022. If you have reached FRA, the amount rose to $4,710 a month in 2023 from $4,330 in 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Recommended Stories

  • Hindenburg Comments On Block's Response, Says Number Of Cash App Users Do Not Match 'Transacting Actives' Number

    On Friday, U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research said that Block, Inc's (NYSE: SQ) response revealed for the first time that the company has internal estimates of the number of users on the Cash App platform that do not match the number of "transacting actives" disclosed to investors as its key user metric. Yesterday, Block disclosed that Cash App users comprise 39 million unique Social Security Numbers (SSNs) and 44 million verified accounts, sharply differing from the misleading "transacting a

  • Social Security faces insolvency in 2033, one year sooner than previously expected

    Social Security and Medicare funds face long-term financial crunches that could mean some benefits get cut sooner, according to annual government reports.

  • Social Security, Medicare trust funds running out of money, official warn

    Entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare could be forced to cut benefits as soon as 2031, according to a new report from the funds' trustees.

  • Medicare, Social Security could fall short over next decade

    The financial safety nets millions of older Americans rely on — and millions more young people are counting on — will run short of money to pay full benefits within the next decade, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Friday warns. Medicare, the government-sponsored health insurance that covers 65 million older and disabled people, will be unable to pay full benefits for inpatient hospital visits and nursing home stays by 2031, the report forecast. “The Trustees continue to recommend that Congress address the projected trust fund shortfalls in a timely fashion to phase in necessary changes gradually,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security.

  • Social Security Trust Now Projected to Run Dry in 2033. That’s a Year Earlier Than Expected.

    Inflation and reduced economic output means the trust fund reserves that partially fund retirement benefits will hit $0 a year earlier than previously expected, according to a new report.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParent

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due As EV Rivals Report

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League Schools

  • ‘Everyone is kind of tired and has given up’ on COVID. But this new variant is ‘one to watch,’ the WHO says

    Here’s what we know so far about the latest variant to raise eyebrows—and the first to do so in several months.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.