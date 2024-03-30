6 Side Gigs That Will Pay You in Bitcoin

skodonnell / Getty Images

Are you looking for ways to get into cryptocurrency that don’t require spending any money? Investing in Bitcoin can be risky because of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, but there are a variety of ways to earn some crypto on the side.

Check Out: 6 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Find Your High-Income Side Gig

Discover More: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Here are some of the best side gigs that pay you in Bitcoin.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Manage a Cryptocurrency Community

As crypto projects grow, they sometimes need to hire people for community management.

This role may involve moderating forums, social media platforms and chat groups like Telegram or Discord. Community managers answer questions and help maintain a positive environment for project enthusiasts and investors.

If you’re passionate about a particular project and have good communication skills, this could be a great fit for you. According to Cryptocurrencyjobs.co, the salary for a full-time community manager starts at around $55,000, though you could be paid less if you do it part-time as a side hustle.

Sell Your Gift Cards

If you’ve received gift cards from your friends, family or job, you may be able to sell them online for Bitcoin. You can do this either through a decentralized exchange like Bisq or by finding a user who’s willing to trade on an online forum such as “r/giftcardexchange” on Reddit.

Users who buy gift cards for Bitcoin on an online forum will usually pay around 80% of the face value of the card. When selling gift cards online, make sure to carefully read the rules of the forum or platform you’re using to ensure you make your trades as safely and smoothly as possible.

Read Next: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Become a Crypto Writer

If you have a knack for explaining blockchain technology, want to review the latest crypto platforms or want to cover news and trends in the crypto world, you might be able to find work as a cryptocurrency writer.

Story continues

There are cryptocurrency blogs and websites out there that pay their freelance writers in Bitcoin, like Cointelegraph. Different crypto projects may also be willing to pay for well-researched articles, guides and other types of content aimed at their users.

How much you can earn will vary depending on the site or project. One example, the website Blockchain News, offers writers the Bitcoin equivalent of $10 per piece of content.

It could be a good idea to research and specialize in a specific cryptocurrency niche, such as decentralized finance, smart contracts or crypto regulation. If you build a portfolio that showcases your knowledge in these areas, you may be able to attract higher-paying gigs from cryptocurrency publications or blockchain projects looking for authoritative content.

You may also be able to find more crypto writing opportunities by interacting with the cryptocurrency community through social media and online forums.

Secure Gigs and Part-Time Work on Bitcoin Job Sites

Specialized job boards and platforms such as Cryptocurrencyjobs.co and the subreddit “r/jobs4bitcoin” cater to freelancers who want to get paid in Bitcoin. These sites have offers for various gigs, such as web development, graphic design and programming.

Often, the businesses offering these jobs are crypto companies, which means you can earn Bitcoin and gain experience in the cryptocurrency field at the same time. Payouts will vary based on the employer, but they should be in line with what other businesses would pay for similar work in flat currency.

To maximize your chances of landing a gig, try to tailor your profile to highlight any expertise you have that may be relevant to the crypto industry. You could also mention specific services you can provide, such as blockchain development, content writing or digital marketing for initial coin offerings.

Find Bugs for Bitcoin

If you have a background in cybersecurity or programming, you can earn Bitcoin by identifying vulnerabilities and bugs in software, websites or applications. Some cryptocurrency exchanges and projects have bug bounty programs, through which they pay users who can find weaknesses in their security.

The Kraken exchange, for example, will pay up to $1,000 for every low-severity vulnerability you find and up to $1.5 million for more critical vulnerabilities. This can be a great way to both make money and make the crypto ecosystem safer for everyone.

Become a Crypto Affiliate

Cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Binance offer affiliate programs that will reward you for referring new users. When you share your affiliate link with your friends, family or social media followers, you can earn a commission in Bitcoin for every sign-up or every transaction they make through your link.

Binance offers additional bonuses if you promote their futures trading. Once users sign up using your link and trade futures on the exchange, you’ll get 10% of all the trading fees they pay, up to $72,000 a month.

Next Steps

If you’re looking to earn Bitcoin online, you can start by figuring out what you’re good at. Are you a writer, a coder or someone who likes completing small tasks online?

Try to find a crypto opportunity that’s the right fit for you, it’s a good idea to learn as much as possible about how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies work.

Join forums, job boards and social media groups where people talk about cryptocurrencies. This can help you find out what’s new and what opportunities are out there.

Can I get a job in cryptocurrency?

Like other tech fields, cryptocurrency has a wide range of opportunities, from technical positions like blockchain development and cybersecurity to non-technical roles such as content writing, marketing and community management.

Make sure to tailor your resume to the jobs you want to land and try to learn as much as possible about the field.

Can I make a living trading crypto?

Making a living trading cryptocurrency may be possible, but it’s probably unlikely. Trading comes with high risks and requires a deep understanding of the market.

Because the cryptocurrency market is so volatile, losses can be more sudden than in other markets. It’s important to start small, educate yourself continuously and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

How do I get a blockchain job?

If you want to get a job in the blockchain space, you’ll need to learn about blockchain technology and the specific areas within it that interest you the most.

Building technical skills, such as programming for Ethereum smart contracts, and understanding the principles of decentralized applications may be important if you want to secure a more technical role.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Side Gigs That Will Pay You in Bitcoin