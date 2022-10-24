U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,791.47
    +38.72 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,473.55
    +390.99 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,915.22
    +55.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.87
    +4.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -0.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.00
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2070
    -0.0060 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7500
    +1.1200 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,295.91
    +108.54 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.36
    -0.99 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment

Monica Petrucci, Reviewed
·4 min read
6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment
6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With all of the smart appliances hitting the market in recent years, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with options. Do you need a fridge that helps plan dinner? What about a microwave you can talk to? And if you're switching between gas, electric, and induction cooktops, should you go for a smart model?

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

While it's true that some "smart" features are more gimmick than groundbreaking, there are plenty of investment-worthy products that have launched in recent years.

Don't know where to start? Some brands offer helpful tools on their site to help you imagine your new, tech-savvy dream kitchen—like Bosch's Smart Kitchen Appliance Package tool. Otherwise, we've got some recommendations based on products that have caught our attention during research and testing.

1. This smart electric range from LG

LG's InstaView technology means a double-knock on the door will light up your oven.
LG's InstaView technology means a double-knock on the door will light up your oven.

The LG LREL6325F Electric Range ranks high on our list of best electric ranges—and with good reason.

Not only does it perform well on standard cooking tests—like even baking, fast heating, and crispy air frying—it has several smart features that make it well worth its price.

The featured InstaView technology requires nothing but a double-knock on the oven door to activate the light to monitor your food while it’s cooking. You can also connect the appliance to your smartphone via the ThinQ app, which enables you to remotely monitor your cooking progress, receive push notifications related to cooking and cleaning functions, and more.

The ThinQ app is compatible with recipe management apps like Innit and SideChef, too, to help guide you through a recipe with ease.

$1,050 at Best Buy

2. Samsung's SmartThings-compatible ranges

Samsung's SmartThings app makes multitasking during dinner time a breeze.
Samsung's SmartThings app makes multitasking during dinner time a breeze.

With so few hours in the day, it's pretty common that we find ourselves multitasking during dinner prep time. That's what makes Samsung's SmartThings app—which is compatible with ranges like the NE63T8511SS and NE63A6511SS—so convenient.

It offers features like remote preheating and temperature adjustment, which can be tweaked through the app or with voice activation. You can also monitor your meal as it's cooking from across the house. So you can start getting dinner ready while packing the kids' lunches or getting your evening workout in.

$1,100 at Best Buy

$780 at Best Buy

3. Bosch's Benchmark induction cooktop

This induction cooktop has versatile heating and several smart features to make successful recipes easy.
This induction cooktop has versatile heating and several smart features to make successful recipes easy.

Induction cooking is (finally) having a moment stateside. And we can confirm that these cooktops are worth the hype: During our testing, we've found induction cooking to be safer, cleaner, and faster than its gas and electric counterparts.

If you're considering an induction cooktop with smart features and plenty of upgrades, consider the Bosch NITP660UC. This sleek cooktop has a glass surface for easy cleaning and smoother operation while cooking.

And beyond seamless, versatile heating (with 17 power levels in each cooking zone), this cooktop delivers some seriously clever smart features: AutoChef can regulate temperatures automatically while cooking, PowerMove allows you to preset multiple temperature levels in a given recipe, and SpeedBoost can make your water boil or oil heat much faster.

This cooktop also connects to the Home Connect app, which means you can monitor your cooking progress through your smartphone and be notified when your meal is ready.

$3,300 at Lowe's

4. This Electrolux fridge with a temp-adjustable drawer

The TempAdapt drawer in this fridge is optimal for entertaining.
The TempAdapt drawer in this fridge is optimal for entertaining.

For an upgraded fridge with all the bells and whistles you could dream of, the Electrolux ERMC2295AS is a top-notch choice.

During our tests, it excelled at showcasing consistent temperatures and effective crisper drawers over time. And it includes a TempAdapt drawer, which can house everything from ice cream to deli meat to chilled white wine at the perfect temperature—separate from the rest of the food in the fridge—so you don't have to take up precious shelf space when you're hosting crowds.

$4,500 at Walmart

5. Bosch's All-In-One smart ovens

Bosch's all-in-one ovens offer a plethora of upgraded features.
Bosch's all-in-one ovens offer a plethora of upgraded features.

Bosch coined the "all-in-one oven" term to reflect an appliance that can perform a versatile range of functions for any savvy home cook.

The Bosch HBL8454UC, for example, has an integrated air fryer mode that can crisp in large batches without the need for surplus appliances. It also includes a built-in probe thermometer for perfectly cooked meat, and Wi-Fi connectivity to keep an eye on your cooking from your smartphone.

$2,049 at Home Depot

6. Samsung's Family Hub fridges

Samsung's Family Hub might help reduce your food waste.
Samsung's Family Hub might help reduce your food waste.

It happens to the best of us: We stock up on healthy foods at the grocery store…only for them to go bad by the time we actually remember to cook with them. But what if your fridge could help?

Samsung's smart Family Hub feature—included in fridges like the Samsung RF27T5501SR—wants to streamline the stress of dinner. It keeps track of all the items in your fridge for you, houses shopping lists, and can find recipes that feature ingredients you already have on hand.

You can even connect the fridge to your smartphone, voice command device, and Samsung oven to set up "Routines." For example, you can tell Alexa you'd like to make pizza, and the recipe will show up on the fridge's display screen as the oven starts preheating to the right setting.

$3,059 at Wayfair

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth buying

Recommended Stories

  • Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed maritime boundary

    North Korea and South Korea fired warning shots at each other on Monday along a western sea boundary, raising fears of escalation between the two nations amid existing tensions over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent spate of missile tests. A North Korean merchant ship violated the sea boundary early Monday morning, leading to…

  • Should You Sell Investments in Your Brokerage Account During a Recession? Here's What Ramit Sethi Says

    Is the U.S. headed towards a recession? The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. In doing so, it's driving up the cost of borrowing so everything from auto loans to credit card interest rates are impacted.

  • Oil Pares Losses as Focus Turns to Earnings for Economic Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses as the market’s focus shifted from the conclusion of China’s party congress to a raft of major earnings scheduled this week. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWest Texas Intermediate

  • 25 Knockout Kitchen Backsplashes (25 photos)

    If you want to add color, pattern and personality to your kitchen, there may be no better spot than the backsplash. Custom tiles, marble slabs, cold-rolled steel and back-painted glass are among the materials designers used to create these 25 kitchen backsplashes. Check them out, then let us know which...

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • This Week in Coins: More Flat Prices, Bitcoin Less Volatile Than Stocks

    Coins remain flat, crypto-friendly Berlin bank Nuri will shutter, and Ripple broke new ground in its lawsuit with the SEC.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

    Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz. CFSMX, BMSFX, and WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Are Health Insurance Premiums Ever Tax-Deductible?

    Health insurance premiums can be tax-deductible under some circumstances. Taxpayers who itemize may be able to use this deduction to the extent that their total medical and dental expenses, including health insurance premiums, exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Self-employed … Continue reading → The post When Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Staffing Top-of-Mind for Retail SMBs

    Constant Contact's latest survey gauges SMB and consumer sentiment on the holiday season and the threat of a recession.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay €238 Million to Settle Tax Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay €238 million ($234 million) to settle a French criminal probe into allegations the bank helped clients stash undeclared funds.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsTh

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • MVB Financial (MVBF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

    After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for MVB Financial (MVBF), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • U.S. hedge fund Third Point opens Tel Aviv office to scout investments

    Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for more promising startups and is setting his sights on Israel to find them. Loeb's $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, creating an outpost in a city known for its booming technology sector. For Third Point, one of the hedge fund industry's most successful firms, the Tel Aviv office will become its first international location.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landi

  • Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon are highlighted at Zacks Earnings Preview article.

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.