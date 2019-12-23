6 Stocks Outperforming The S&P500 Index

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following Guru-owned stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months.

All quoted statistics are for Dec. 23, 2019.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) has a market cap of $28.16 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 40.02% over the past year.





Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 32.02. According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is overpriced by 20% at $271.5. As of Dec. 23, the price was 74.06% above the 52-week low and 2.29% below the 52-week high.

The business services company has a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.97% and return on assets of 12.25% are outperforming 90% of companies in the business services industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.71.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.06%.

KLA

With a market cap of $28 billion, KLA Corp. (KLAC) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 77.91% over the past 12 months.

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 24.79. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 131% at $117.47. As of Monday, the price was 120.05% above the 52-week low and 1.38% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides yield-management, process-monitoring and control systems, has a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.68% and return on assets of 14.56% are outperforming 90% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.5 is below the industry median of 1.36.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 0.02% and Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has a market cap of $27.75 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 10.67% over the past year.

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.28. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 26% of margin of safety at $181. As of Monday, the price was 45.59% above the 52-week low and 3.01% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 33.02% and return on assets of 12.89% are outperforming 92% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is below the industry median of 0.87.

The company's largest guru shareholder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.65% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.43% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund with 1.12%.

