6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash on TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a great platform to earn quick cash, but with the right strategies you can increase your earnings even more.

To find out how, here’s advice from a video by experienced TaskRabbit tasker, Ace Spencer, who runs the YouTube channel Make Manage Grow Money. Check out the six strategies and see if you can implement them.

2X Your Rate

Spencer said that there are lots of people on TaskRabbit who have a two-hour minimum. “As a result of doing so, someone might get booked for … a cleaning job or or help with moving — something that’s only going to take 30 minutes or 45 minutes, but because they have that two-hour minimum, and the customer agreed to it … well, you just got paid twice as much in the same amount of time.”

Spencer said that taskers generally include that they have a two-hour minimum in the description in their category on TaskRabbit. However, if you do decide to 2x your rate, Spencer said you should confirm with customers when they book that you have a two-hour minimum so they are aware.

Spencer personally charges a 1.5x rate instead of 2x and said that even at 1.5x, he receives a little pushback from customers at times. In his case, he said that he’s honest with them about why he charges more and tells them that the extra money helps cover his travel time.

Bring Other Taskers

Spencer said that if someone booked a big yard or moving job that will take hours and the person who books you won’t be helping, you may want to bring other taskers with you. He said the person who books you will potentially book another tasker as well, but if you let them know you are bringing someone with you, you can make some extra money.

“You can essentially bring another tasker yourself and … expense the customer for that tasker … essentially charging maybe five, 10, 15 dollars more — or even much more,” said Spencer.

Spencer said whatever you decide to charge should be more than what you are going to pay the person you bring with you. “So, if the other tasker is making $30, you can charge the customer $40 for the tasker or fifty dollars for the tasker, and then … you pay them their 30 and keep the difference,” he said.

Spencer said it’s a good idea to let TaskRabbit know you will be bringing another tasker with you.

“Basically, you just send an email to TaskRabbit saying, ‘These are the other taskers that I often work with and occasionally bring them on jobs to support me,'” Spencer recommended.

Have Same-Day Availability

While it can be challenging and even inconvenient, if you are available the same day people want to book you, you can potentially earn more, according to Spencer.

“A lot of taskers don’t use same-day availability,” Spencer shared. “But I’ve found based on my experience and my data and research — because I kind of log everything — you will make a lot more money if you have same-day availability on. I can almost guarantee it.”

Upsell Your Customer

“There is always, you know, something that you might be able to help someone with outside of that initial reason that they reached out to you — that they booked you for,” Spencer said.

He added that you’re not guaranteed to earn more money by upselling, but if you are helping the customer and see something else that they potentially need help with, you could offer to do it.

“To upsell a customer, ultimately, you want to do one thing, and then let them know that you can also assist with something else,” shared Spencer. “That’s really all upselling is.”

Increase Your Rates

Spencer said that he doesn’t suggest doubling or tripling your rates, but does recommend going up a few dollars to test the waters. He said if you’re staying busy at your current rate and go up a few dollars, customers might not notice, care or mind.

“And based off of the quality of work that you’re able to produce — maybe they think it’s worth it,” he reasoned. “Maybe if you doubled it — they would still potentially agree with paying you at that rate.”

Spencer suggested that if you’re staying booked at $20 an hour, go up to $25. If you stay just as busy at $25, go up a little more. However, he cautioned, “If you go up to $30 and all of a sudden no one books you, you know you went too high. You know you need to go lower with your rate so that you can start to make money again. So it kind of is a trial and error.”

Make Sure You Are Doing Great Work

Even though this seems like common sense, it’s worth mentioning. Spencer said if you do great work, it will increase the likelihood that a customer will book you again or at least recommend you to others — possibly even in a review.

“By you doing … just really good work for a customer, they’re gonna remember you,” Spencer said. “They’re gonna say, ‘OK, I’m gonna reach out to this person again when I need help … because they did such a superb job.'”

Bottom line: If you do a great job and build a positive and trustworthy relationship with your customers, they are more likely to book you again.

“Like I said, just go above and beyond because they will not only remember you, but they’ll potentially give you a tip, so you’re gonna make more money,” said Spencer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash on TaskRabbit