6 Surprising Dollar Tree Finds That Are Better Than Target

While Target is a go-to favorite for many people, it may not have the best prices in town. Dollar Tree has many items that are similar to what shoppers can find in the aisles of Target — and for much more palatable prices. The more less-expensive dupes you find at Dollar Tree, the more the savings will add up.

YouTuber Kathryn at “Do It on a Dime” recently showcased her Dollar Tree finds that are better than Target. GOBankingRates reviewed the top deals that Kathryn suggested and asked other experts to weigh in on their savvy scores from the discount retailer. Here are six Dollar Tree items that are better than their Target counterparts.

Big Bins

Target price: $9.00 each

Dollar Tree price: $5.00 each

If you are big on organization, then you are probably used to spending large amounts on storage bins. The plastic containers can cost $9.00 or more at Target but may not be worth the price tag. A less expensive but equally effective dupe can be found at Dollar Tree for only $5.00. Plus, as Kathryn noted, you can snag the smaller bins for only $3.00.

All of the different organizers available at Dollar Tree offer affordable organization. You can get your house in tip-top shape for a fraction of the cost compared to Target or another big box retailer.

Small Tubs

Target price: $4.00 and up each

Dollar Tree price: $1.25 each

James Koskela, founder and owner of Zero Day Gear, suggested consumers grab the small tubs at Dollar Tree. He explained, “One issue we deal with is how to sort our products out and keep the smaller pieces separate. No one wants to receive the wrong item. That’s where Dollar Tree comes in… At $1.25, you’re not going to find a less expensive product at Target.”

Koskela is an expert in security and shipping technology and a lover of all things tech.

He continued, “These small tubs allow us to keep all of our small products separate and neatly organized. I would heartily suggest these tubs for other small business owners.”

Command Hooks

Target price: $6.49 for a 4-count pack

Dollar Tree price: $1.25 for a 4-count pack

Command hooks are essential in many households, but the cost can add up quickly. A 4-count pack at Target may cost you $6.49. Luckily, Dollar Tree has a similar product for $1.25 that will do the job. YouTuber Kathryn also said that Dollar Tree sells the name-brand hooks in single packs. This means you can snag the real deal for a lot less compared to what you would pay at Target.

Under Sink Mats

Target price: $15 each

Dollar Tree price: $1.00 each

Under sink mats are another area where you can save big with a Dollar Tree dupe. Kathryn explained that Dollar Tree carries shelf liners for just $1.00. The liners, which are called “magic covers,” provide the “same protection” as their more expensive Target counterpart.

Glassware

Target price: $5.00 per glass

Dollar Tree price: $1.25 per glass

Brad Filliponi, co-founder of BoxBrownie.com, said, “If you’re looking for affordable and distinctive glassware, Dollar Tree’s selection surpasses Target’s… Customers can try a variety of glass designs without going over budget due to Dollar Tree’s affordable prices.”

He added, “One thing that makes Dollar Tree unique is its hidden gem section, where you may find unique and wacky glass patterns that you won’t find in more upscale stores like Target. This unpredictability makes glassware buying exciting, since it allows you to find charming and distinctive pieces at an unbelievable price, which makes Dollar Tree an unexpectedly better option for glassware fans.”

For example, the Clear Oliver Glass Water Goblets at Dollar Tree are a steal at $1.25 each. They hold 16.25 ounces and — since they’re so cheap — can easily be replaced if one gets broken.

Tape

Target price: $3.29

Dollar Tree price: $1.25

Kathryn also noted the great deals you can find on a variety of types of tape at Dollar Tree. As she showed in the video, Scotch Storage Packaging Tape is $3.29 at Target, while you can find a similar product at Dollar Tree for only $1.25. Many Dollar Trees even carry the Scotch brand!

