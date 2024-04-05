6 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in France

bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

France isn’t exactly top of mind as a budget retirement destination. But just as in the U.S., cost of living varies wildly across France.

Like anywhere on earth, the fast-paced life in major cities lends itself to more abrupt interactions, while smaller towns tend to be friendlier and relaxed. And, of course, more affordable.

If you dream of retiring amidst French food, wine, and culture without breaking the bank, start your search in these destinations.

1. Normandy

Facing the English Channel in northern France, the Normandy region enjoys plenty of coastline. In addition to beaches, the coast features white chalk cliffs as well.

Just don’t expect year-round warm weather and sunshine. The region gets plenty of rainfall in many months throughout the year.

For some dramatic images, look up the rocky island of Mont-Saint-Michel and its gothic abbey. Then dig into the seaside town of Dieppe, or the culinary capital of Calvados, or elegant Rouen where Joan of Arc met an untimely end.

In fact, if you want easy access to Paris without City of Light prices, the train from Rouen can get you there in about an hour and a half.

2. Brittany

The Brittany region in northwest France forms a peninsula jutting into the Atlantic Ocean.

Like Normandy, it offers ample coastline for romantic long walks on the beach (or moody ruminations if you prefer). In fact, over 800 miles of cliffside beaches skirt Brittany.

Check out the retirement-friendly Côtes-d’Armor département (how the French refer to counties) as a starting point for your research. Then look up the port town of Dinan for its waterfront restaurants, seafood and charming stone houses.

If you don’t speak French, Brittany also houses a huge English expat population. From some of the larger towns you might reach Paris by train in around two hours.

3. Dordogne

The Dordogne region remains affordable because it isn’t close to the coasts. But it does sit near several famous wine regions, including the Loire Valley and Bordeaux.

Like Brittany, Dordogne is home to plenty of English expats. Look at Sarlat-la-Caneda as an expat hub — and budget accordingly.

The cuisine is excellent, the pace of life relaxed and the countryside beautiful. You can also access winter sports easily from Dordogne, along with lakes and water sports in the summer.

Just don’t expect a booming nightlife.

4. Occitanie

The Occitanie, known by many as Languedoc-Rousillon or simply the Languedoc, is a region in southwest France with plenty to recommend it.

Hikers and other mountain-lovers can enjoy the Pyrenees and particularly the Haut Languedoc National Forest. Sea lovers can access plenty of coastal towns, including La Grande Motte, beautiful Gruissan with its Barbarossa Tower, La Grau-du-Roi, and Aigues-Mortes. History buffs and urbanites alike love Montpellier, with its abundant nightlife, activities, and well preserved medieval district. Oenophiles can enjoy endless affordable vin de pays.

Of course, seaside villages and larger cities come with extra cost. For affordable living, try Perpignan, Cordes-sur-Ciel, Béziers, Uzes, Sète, or Pezenas. The latter features rich history, ample fellow expats, access to skiing within 90 minutes and access to beaches within 25 minutes.

Or do some homework on Uzes, another medieval town in the Languedoc with easy access to amenities. Many residents don’t feel the need to own a car, with its infinitely walkable stone streets brimming with boutiques and cafes. You can take a quick bus ride to larger cities, and hop on the TGV (France’s fast train) to Paris or other metropolises when you want a break from village life.

The mild, pleasant climate in the Languedoc is another point in its favor.

5. The Var in Provence

Much of the Provence region, and the nearby coastal Côte d’Azur, can run on the pricey side.

But if you move a little further inland, especially to the Var département, you can find plenty of affordable towns and villages. Start your research with Carcès, Cotignac, Lorgues, and Villecroze.

Oh, and if you love crisp white wines or dry rose wines, Provence’s sun-soaked vineyards will bring a smile to your lips.

6. The French Alps

Like many regions in France, parts of the French Alps boast a high cost of living. But you can still find affordable gems, or carve out a relatively low-cost life, even in pricey towns.

Annecy features a famous medieval district (aptly called Vieille Ville or old city), beautiful pastel houses, winding canals and cobblestone streets. It sits in the shadows of renowned skiing destination Mont Blanc, which doesn’t do the cost of living any favors, but it does offer world-class slopes. In the summer months, enjoy hiking and the glimmering Lake Annecy.

Look up Martigny, the high-altitude art destination of Briançon, Entrevaux, Grenoble, or Cordon as additional options.

Final Thoughts on Alternative Locales

Paris and Nice will always be expensive. But that leaves endless possibilities for a slower-paced, more affordable lifestyle in France.

If you do want a major city, check out Lyon. It maintains one of the largest intact medieval districts in Europe, untouched by World War II. Nestled between three world famous wine regions (Burgundy, the Rhone Valley, and Beaujolais), it comes as no surprise that Lyon prides itself as a culinary capital of France to boot.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in France