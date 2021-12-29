U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,793.27
    +6.92 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,475.29
    +77.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,773.55
    -8.17 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    +1.19 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0500 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9020
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.07
    -915.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.93
    -1.67 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.12
    +54.02 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,906.88
    -162.28 (-0.56%)
     

6 things in cybersecurity we didn't know last year

Zack Whittaker
·4 min read

The past twelve months in cybersecurity have been a rough ride. In cybersecurity, everything is broken — it's just a matter of finding it — and this year felt like everything broke at once, especially towards the end of the year. But for better or worse, we end the year knowing more than we did before.

Here we look back at the year that's been, and what we learned along the way.

1. Ransomware costs businesses because of downtime, not ransom payments

The scourge of file-encrypting malware continues. Ransomware this year alone forced entire towns offline, blocked paychecks, and caused fuel shortages, as entire company networks were held for ransom in exchange for millions of dollars in cryptocurrency payments. The U.S. Treasury estimates that ransomware operators are likely to make more from ransom payments in 2021 than they did during the past decade. But research shows that the businesses face the most losses through lost productivity and the often-arduous task of cleaning up after a ransomware attack — including incident response and legal support.

2. The FTC can order mobile spyware makers to notify their victims

SpyFone became the first-ever spyware maker to be banned in the U.S. following an order from the Federal Trade Commission in September. The FTC accused the "stalkerware" app maker of creating the stealthy malware to allow stalkers and domestic abusers real-time access to data, such as messages and location history, on their victims' phones but without their knowledge. The FTC also ordered SpyFone to delete all of the data it had "illegally" collected and, for the first time, notify those whose phones were hacked by its software.

3. Cybersecurity VC funding doubled in size compared to last year

It's a record-breaking year for cybersecurity VC funding. By August, investors had poured $11.5 billion in total venture funding during the first half of 2021. That's more than double the $4.7 billion spent during the same period a year earlier. The biggest raises include $543 million Series A for Transmit Security and $525 million Series D for Lacework. Investors said a boon in cloud computing, security consulting, and risk and compliance helped fuel the investments.

4. A third of all legal demands for Microsoft user data are served with gag orders

It's no secret that tech companies are some of the biggest holders of user data, and — less surprisingly — a frequent target of government data requests that seek information for criminal investigations. But Microsoft this year warned of the growing trend of the government attaching secrecy orders to search warrants, gagging the company from telling its users when their data is subject to an investigation.

Microsoft said one-third of all legal orders come with secrecy provisions, many of which are "unsupported by any meaningful legal or factual analysis,” according to the company's consumer security chief Tom Burt. Microsoft said secrecy orders were endemic across the entire tech industry.

5. The FBI was allowed to hack into private networks to clean up after a cyberattack

In April, the FBI launched a first-of-its-kind operation to remove backdoors in hundreds of U.S. company email servers left behind by hackers weeks earlier. China was ultimately blamed for the mass exploitation of vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Exchange email software, which the hackers used to attack thousands of company email servers around the U.S. to steal contact lists and mailboxes. The hacks left thousands of servers vulnerable, forcing companies to scramble to fix the flaws, but the patches didn't remove a backdoor left behind, allowing the hackers to return and easily regain access.

A federal court in Texas authorized the operation allowing the FBI to exploit the same vulnerabilities as the hackers to remove the backdoors, fearing they could be further exploited by bad actors. Other countries have carried out similar "hack and patch" operations to take out botnets before, but this is the first known time the FBI effectively cleaned up private networks after a cyberattack.

6. Fraudsters are targeting car insurance sites for unemployment benefit scams

Several car insurance companies were targeted this year for an unlikely, but an increasingly common scam. Metromile said a bug in its website used for storing insurance quotes was misused to obtain driver's license numbers. Then months later Geico said it too was targeted and driver's license numbers scraped.

Geico's data breach notice blamed scammers who used the stolen license numbers "to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits in your name." Turns out that many U.S. states need a driver's license before you can apply for state unemployment benefits — hence why the car insurance companies were targeted.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • 51 unique gift ideas for women who have everything 2021

    From air fryers to Airpods to cozy (and chic) cardigans, these are 2021's best gift ideas for the women in your life. She will thank you later.

  • Here's 1 Big Reason to Buy Micron Technology Stock Right Away

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price surged after the company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter results were released on Dec. 20, showing that its revenue, earnings, and guidance exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Micron's revenue shot up 33% year over year in Q1 to $7.69 billion, while its earnings jumped to $2.16 per share from $0.78 per share in the year-ago period. One of the reasons behind Micron's impressive growth last quarter was the jump in the company's revenue from the mobile business.

  • 4 High-Growth Trends You'll Want to Invest in for 2022

    It's a time for hope and reflection -- as well as piling into the hottest growth trends that could define the upcoming year. In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic and retail investors' love for short squeezes seemed to dominate the newswires. While there are plenty of double-digit growth trends investors can put their money to work in right now, none is arguably safer than cybersecurity.

  • These are tech’s 10 megatrends for 2022 — and the stocks to buy

    It’s been a turbulent year for stock markets – record levels across all major indexes despite an onslaught of economic worries and what feels like never-ending variants of Covid-19. Now it’s time to look ahead to 10 major technology trends and which companies show the most promise to win big in 2022. Amazon (AMZN) has enjoyed the leadership position in Cloud for some time, and its AWS business now tops $16 billion in revenue a quarter.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • China pursues ‘self-reliance’ in making chips, fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Nvidia Stock Is One of the Biggest Gainers in 2021. Should It Replace Netflix in the FAANGs?

    The semiconductor company has "far more in common with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon" than the video streamer ever did.

  • Oculus app downloads surge, Meta stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine the upward spike in Oculus VR app downloads on Christmas while parent company Meta experiences a rise in its stock.

  • CDC Investigating 86 Cruise Ships With Covid-19 Cases

    The agency is investigating or monitoring dozens of vessels with reported infections as the Omicron variant spreads around the world.

  • ‘There’s a huge difference in what’s inside.’ Tech gurus on the 4 best non-Apple iPhone chargers (psst: they start at just $13)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. While Apple-brand chargers are still the default for many iPhone users, the marketplace of non-Apple USB and wireless chargers that work with iPhones keeps expanding. “You go to a gas station for chips and a soda and you’ll see chargers,” says Andru Edwards, host and founder of Gear Live, a YouTube channel covering consumer electronics.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Investors looking for long-term winners shouldn't miss out on these stocks trading at attractive valuations.

  • Alphabet Is Easing Lower, But It's Pulling Up This High-Growth Nasdaq Stock

    Stock market investors generally seemed to remain in an optimistic mindset on Tuesday morning, with several market benchmarks pushing higher. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has been on the rise for much of 2021, having flirted with the $2 trillion market cap mark recently. Shares of Digital Turbine jumped more than 10% at the open Tuesday morning before giving up most of their gains by midday.

  • Why Are LG Display Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

    LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) showcased its latest OLED TV technology, 'OLED EX.' The next-generation OLED EX display implements LG Display's deuterium and personalized algorithm-based 'EX Technology,' which helps boost the innovative display's overall picture quality by enhancing brightness up to 30% versus conventional OLED displays. The OLED EX name is an acronym of 'Evolution' and 'eXperience,' representing the company's goal of providing customers with new experiences through its ever-evolv

  • Meta’s Oculus was the US’s most-downloaded app on Christmas

    The holiday season has been kind to Meta Platforms, the Facebook parent company that recently rebranded to tout its commitment to building the metaverse. Downloads of the app to support Oculus, Meta’s virtual reality brand, rose to the top of the mobile app store charts after Christmas, suggesting its headsets were popular gifts this year. Before this week, Oculus was a top 10 iOS app in only one country—the US—but by Dec. 26 became a top five app in 14 different countries and the number one app in the US, according to Justin Patterson, an equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

  • Polkadot Leads Altcoin Losses After Bitcoin Is Rejected at $52K

    Crypto markets saw a pullback on Tuesday after a relatively flat weekend.

  • AMD Joins Companies Canceling In-Person CES Attendance as Omicron Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-largest maker of personal computer processors, joined the growing list of companies that have canceled in-person attendance at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, citing health concerns amid the spread of the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus. Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scie

  • VINFAST DELIVERS FIRST BATCH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO CUSTOMERS IN VIETNAM

    VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co., Ltd held a ceremony to release and distribute to customers its first batch of VF e34 electric vehicles at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The event opened up an avenue to the era of Vietnamese EVs, making Vietnam one of the world's few countries to have mastered the technology behind clean-energy vehicle production.

  • 3 Simply Spellbinding Solana Charts That Will Shock Investors

    Few cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of growth investors more than Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Its meteoric rise in 2021 has transformed it from a little-known altcoin to one of the five largest cryptos by market cap.