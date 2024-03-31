6 Things You Didn’t Know You Can Borrow for Free From Your Library

skynesher / Getty Images

You are used to going to your library to check out a book or two, and you might even know that you can rent CDs and DVDs, but are you aware of other freebies you can borrow while you’re there? From cultural passes to gardening tools, your local library has everything you need for the perfect price: free.

The next time you peruse the labyrinth of books at the library, be sure to see what else you can check out. Some libraries even offer a “library of things” where you can rent anything from cake pans to games. Ask about these six things you didn’t know you can borrow for free from your library.

Park and Museum Passes

Visiting parks and museums is a great way to spend the day, but it can also be tough on the pocketbook. A trip to a museum can easily cost a family of four between $80 and $100. Entrance to a state beach or park can cost up to $20 per car. Instead of spending a bundle to visit these cultural destinations, you can now check out a pass from your local library.

For instance, the California Department of Parks and Recreation partners with the California State Library to offer “free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state park units.” To check one out, you just need to be a California public library card holder. It is essential to know that these passes run out fast so you might have to put one on hold in order to secure your spot.

Hotspots

Another hidden gem at your local library is the ability to check out hotspots. At the Houston Public Library and others across the country, you can place a hold on a mobile hotspot. A hotspot is akin to a portable router. It allows you to connect to the internet in places where you might not otherwise have access. A mobile hotspot can provide much-needed connectivity for people on the go.

Seeds

Many local libraries, including the one in Broomfield, Colorado, enable cardholders to borrow seeds that they can plant and grow at home. Seed libraries are becoming increasingly popular, inspiring a new crop of gardeners. You may need to fill out a form to join your local library’s seed library. You can then check out seeds and have the option to share the love by bringing back seeds from what you have grown.

Activity Kits

From toddlers to teens, many libraries offer seasonal activity kits for their younger patrons. The New York Public Library even offers STEAM Discovery Kits. These kits allow kids and teenagers to explore coding, robotics, astronomy and more. They come with books that correspond with the activity, as well as games. Activity kits are extremely popular over the summer, so make sure you reserve yours in advance.

Musical Instruments

If you have ever hoped to dabble in making music but couldn’t afford the jaw-dropping price tag on an instrument, your library has you covered. You can rent everything from a ukulele to a guitar, depending on the branch. Borrowing a banjo is a great way to determine whether you really want to take up the hobby or try out something new without having to invest hordes of money.

Tools

Another fascinating find at many libraries throughout the United States is the types of tools that you can borrow. In the same building with noteworthy novels, you can find anything from power tools to gardening tools. Whether you are hoping to complete a DIY project or learn a new skill, your local library may have all the tools you need to get started.

