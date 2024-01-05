6 Things That Are Just as Cheap on Amazon as They Are at Dollar Tree

kasinv / iStock.com

Dollar Tree has a reputation for being the holy grail of bargain hunting. With most items in the store costing just $1.25, it seems like you can’t beat Dollar Tree when it comes to low prices. However, that’s not always the case.

Believe it or not, there are certain products that are the same price or even cheaper on Amazon compared to Dollar Tree.

The key difference is that while Dollar Tree sells smaller quantities of an item for $1.25, Amazon often sells larger bulk quantities of that same item at an equivalent or lower price per unit. So you may have to buy more upfront on Amazon, but you’ll get more bang for your buck in the long run.

Here are some of the best deals on Amazon that rival or beat Dollar Tree pricing.

Wet n Wild Lipstick

Cruise around Amazon for a little and you can find Wet n Wild lipsticks for just $1 each, making them cheaper than the generic lipsticks at Dollar Tree.

“It’ll take some digging, but you may be able to find recognizable brands like Wet n Wild for just $1 on Amazon,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “Since Dollar Tree may not carry the same lipstick brands, it’s not a direct comparison, but most Dollar Trees do have lipsticks for $1.25 each.”

Ramhold continued: “Note that shopping on Amazon will mean select colors only being available for that $1 price point and you’ll want to make sure you’re not having to shell out extra cash for shipping to make it worthwhile. You’ll need to spend more at Amazon in order to qualify for free shipping, but $1 lipsticks are great to toss into your already larger order.”

Dental Floss Picks

Dental floss picks in a handy travel case are actually cheaper on Amazon than the bulk packs at Dollar Tree. Specifically, this 12-count Plackers in a travel case is just $0.99 on Amazon.

“Prices can change quickly on Amazon, so if this is a product that appeals to you, it’s worth stocking up while you can at the lower price tag,” Ramhold said. “While Dollar Tree may have 30-35 count packages of Plackers for $1.25, which is technically a better deal, they also don’t come in a travel case, which means you’ll either need to carry a bag of Plackers around with you or find your own travel case solution. For the price and convenience, I’d rather shop on Amazon.”

Reynolds Aluminum Foil

Get more square footage of foil for less money in the Amazon bulk rolls. Reynolds aluminum foil goes for $1.25 for a 15-square-foot roll at Dollar Tree, which shakes out to $0.083 per square foot. But on Amazon, it’s $0.06 per square foot when you buy in a 200-foot bulk roll, according to Sophia Phillips, lifestyle expert at CouponBirds.

“This product has a high rating of 4.8 stars with 11,580 user reviews on Amazon,” Phillips said. “The low price on Amazon is because they sell individual 200-foot rolls, but at Dollar Tree, you mush purchase a case of 72.”

So if you use foil a lot, go for the Amazon bulk bargain.

BIC Women’s Razors

Stock up on bulk packs of 10 BIC razors on Amazon for far less than Dollar Tree’s two-pack. BIC Silky Touch women’s disposable razors ring up at about $0.63 per razor for a pack of two at Dollar Tree. But on Amazon, the 10-packs drop to $0.30 per razor, said Phillips.

“This product has a rating of 4.5 stars with 5,368 user reviews on Amazon,” she said. “The reason for the price differences is that Amazon sells packs of 10 razors, while Dollar Tree sells pack of two.”

Pay less to shave more with the Amazon bulk BIC razor bundles.

Mrs. Meyer’s Dish Soap

Get 3 extra ounces of Meyer’s dish soap for 20 cents less on Amazon.

“At Dollar Tree, you would spend $5 for Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Lemon Verbena Scent Dish Soap, but it only costs $4.45 on Amazon,” said Phillips.

With 5,751 positive reviews and a 4.7 star rating, this Mrs. Meyer’s soap is a steal in the larger 16.9-ounce Amazon size versus the 13.5-ounce bottle at Dollar Tree. Squirt out those extra suds for 20 cents less to wash more dishes with Mrs. Meyer’s.

Food Treats on the Cheap

Registered dietitian Catherine Rall of Happy V shared her picks for affordable snacks and easy meals on Amazon. She recommends this 12-pack of Annie’s Mac and Cheese which is only $14.36 — less if you use subscribe and save. “That works out to just $1.20 per box, a much better deal than you’ll find on this brand anywhere else,” she said.

Another great bulk purchase that beats the Dollar Tree is this 48-pack of Planters peanuts for only $8.98, said Rall. “They’re a great way to get sustained energy from protein into your diet, and these convenient small packages are great to grab on the go,” she said.

Finally, Rall loves fruit leather as a nutritious and delicious snack and said this price is unbeatable at Dollar Tree. She shared that it’s a great way to sneak some essential vitamins and fiber to your picky kids, and this 48-count variety pack for $18.23 will cover a lot of snacks.

