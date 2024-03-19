6 Toys From the ’90s That Could Be Worth a Fortune Now

BurKar / Getty Images

If you’ve held onto your Beanie Babies in hopes that you can cash in on your collection one day, you might be disappointed, as “the vast majority of them aren’t worth much,” Vox reported. However, there are some ’90s toys that are indeed worth a small fortune. These tend to be rare, limited-edition or first-edition games, toys and collectibles.

TheToyZone found the ’90s toys with the highest resale values by looking at sold prices for video games, Pokémon cards, Barbies, action figures and more. If you have any of these in your attic or basement, you could be in possession of a small fortune.

Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64 was released for the Nintendo 64 game console in 1997. A graded copy of the original release recently sold for $21,812.56, TheToyZone reported.

Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon Card

There are only 39 Pikachu Illustrator cards in existence, so each one is worth a pretty penny. In 2021, YouTube star Logan Paul purchased one of these cards for $5.275 million.

De Beers 40th Anniversary Barbie

This special edition Barbie was released in 1999 and features a belt encrusted with 160 diamonds. One of these dolls was sold at auction for $85,000.

Nintendo 64 Game Console

The no-frills original version of the Nintendo 64 is the most valuable game console you can own. A console in pristine condition has sold for as much as $5,651.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Scratch the Cat Figurine

The most valuable action figure is a 1993 figurine of a side character who appeared in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” video games. A Scratch the Cat figurine has sold for $10,000.

Ultimator Bazooka Rocket Blaster

Blaster toys were all the rage in the ’90s, and the Nerf Blaster is one of the most valuable ones you can get your hands on. The 1994 toy has sold for as much as $699.99.

