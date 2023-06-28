6 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Live on $2,000 a Month

urbazon / iStock.com

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average monthly expenses for a single person after taxes is over $4,000 per month. So living on a budget of $2,000 — or about 50% less than average — requires careful planning and monitoring. The good news is that you can leverage ChatGPT to help you live frugally.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

From recommending cost-cutting measures for your budget to helping you manage your debts, here are six ways ChatGPT can help you live on $2,000 a month.

Budgeting and Spending Tracking

If you’ve been meaning to start budgeting but never can get motivated to do so, partner with ChatGPT for inspiration.

“ChatGPT can help you create a budget by providing advice on how to categorize your expenses and allocate your income,” said Paul Wood, chief technology officer of COG. “You can ask it to break down your $2,000 budget into categories like rent, groceries, utilities and savings. You can also use it to track your spending by asking it to calculate your expenses and compare them to your budget.”

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

Financial Advice and Tips

If you’re looking for general financial advice, ChatGPT can deliver. Just don’t count on it for more complex financial advice regarding taxes or investments. ChatGPT’s information is broad-based and will not necessarily apply to your financial situation.

Wood said that ChatGPT can provide general financial advice to help you adhere to your budget, including how to reduce unnecessary expenses. “It can also provide advice on how to handle unexpected expenses or financial emergencies. I find ChatGPT very useful as a sounding board — even if the answers aren’t completely specific, I’ve found that being able to prompt it about financial ideas and receiving its feedback can help clarify my own financial decision making.”

Meal Planning and Grocery Shopping on a Budget

If you find meal planning and grocery shopping on a budget a drag, ChatGPT can function as a personal assistant that suggests meal alternatives and shopping tips.

“ChatGPT can provide you with frugal meal planning ideas and tips on how to save money on groceries,” Wood said. “You can ask it for recipes that use inexpensive ingredients or for tips on how to shop for groceries on a budget. It can also provide advice on how to reduce food waste and make the most of your grocery budget.”

You can also ask the bot for the best couponing tips and tricks to help you save more money.

Income Generation and Side Hustles

If living on $2,000 a month is too difficult, check out ChatGPT’s suggestions for earning a side income.

Wood said, “ChatGPT can provide ideas for side hustles or ways to make extra money. For example, you can ask it for ideas on freelance work, online businesses or part-time jobs. You could also use ChatGPT to help you write a resume, prepare for a job interview or improve your professional skills.”

You can also use ChatGPT as part of your side hustle, like an assistant. It can research and outline content that you can write and sell to others, or it can help create social media or marketing material for clients.

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Managing Debts

Debt can be overwhelming, and ChatGPT has the ability to help you gain some perspective on how to sort it all out.

“You can ask it for strategies on how to pay off your debts faster, how to negotiate lower interest rates or how to consolidate your debts,” said Wood. “It can also provide advice on how to avoid getting into debt in the first place.”

Other ideas include prompting ChatGPT to give you a list of the top debt consolidation services or explain the different ways you can tackle your debt, such as the snowball method or avalanche method.

Supplementing What You’re Already Doing

Here’s another way ChatGPT can help you save money and stick to your budget.

“ChatGPT recently added support for third-party plugins,” said Wood. “I’ve found the integration with Zapier to be particularly useful. This is a bit trickier than just using ChatGPT alone, but you can integrate ChatGPT with your Calendar app using Zapier and get it to create reminders or events: For example, you could use ChatGPT to help you stick to your monthly budget by asking it to provide reminders or alerts about upcoming bills or payments.

“You could also use ChatGPT as a tool for reflection and accountability by asking it to help you review your financial goals and progress regularly.”

Is ChatGPT the Right Tool for You?

ChatGPT can be used to help in many different ways, including helping you stick to a $2,000 budget. However, don’t rely on it for complex financial advice. It’s best suited for general advice or information it can readily pull and compile from internet sources.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Live on $2,000 a Month