6 Ways To Save on Last-Minute Holiday Deals

If you’ve been letting the days fly by, thinking that you’ll get to Christmas shopping next week, you’re in for a terrible surprise: the mega holiday is just days away. But maybe you didn’t intentionally wait until the last minute; maybe you were disappointed by what retailers had to offer during this past Black Friday extravaganza, and now you’re banking on last minute tips to save.

Either way, you’re in luck. Retailers are pumping out a ton of holiday deals during the final hour. Additionally, there are plenty of ways to save even more money on items that have already been discounted.

Here’s what to do.

Don’t Panic

First of all, don’t panic. You are not alone in your last-minute hunt for savings on Christmas gifts. This is particularly true if you’re on the younger side.

“Our research found that 72% of surveyed Gen Z consumers plan to start shopping in November and December, with many reporting they won’t start until the very last minute,” said Brett Narlinger, SVP of global commerce at Blackhawk Network (BHN).

“Retailers and marketers are fully aware of the impact the economy and inflation have had on shoppers; they’re also aware that the majority of Americans are exhibiting deal seeking behaviors even as we enter the final countdown of the holiday shopping season,” Narlinger said. “As a result, marketers and merchants are offering a plethora of last-minute promotions to appeal to shoppers.”

Embrace Digital Gifting

You may find luck in the area of e-gifts, which some retailers are featuring in their deals offerings.

“Looking to close last-minute deals, many retailers are running e-gift promotions where people that buy one for a specific threshold amount receive their own e-gift as a reward to use on a future shopping trip with that brand,” Narlinger said. “Since e-gifts can be delivered within minutes electronically, you can buy them for just about anyone anywhere with near-immediate delivery.”

Use Coupons and Cashback Apps Strategically

Before checking out, always search for coupon codes and tap into cashback apps.

“Browser extensions like Honey can auto-apply applicable codes found,” said Laura Pucker, lifestyle blogger at Pucker Up Beauty (BBE Media). “And don’t forget cashback apps like Rakuten, where you earn percentages back from purchases. The savings add up, especially on bigger gift purchases.”

Shop Small or Artisanal

Though mega retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart tend to dominate the deals space, you should also look at shopping locally from smaller operations.

“Small business owners and artisanal creators often run holiday promotions supporting community commerce,” Pucker said. “The gifts feel more heartfelt, too. Bonus if you can buy local and save on shipping.”

Wait Out Time-Sensitive Discounts — More Will Be Dropping

Understandably, the thought of waiting even longer to shop for Christmas gifts may be anxiety inducing, but super last-minute deals will continue to pour in as retailers get more, well, desperate.

“Retailers entice buyers with countdown deals as deadlines near, hoping urgency prompts purchases,” Pucker said. “Let items sit in your cart and watch if discounts get deeper as the minutes tick away.”

Live Chat with Customer Service — Pleadingly

Here’s a very outside-the-box and interesting tip: Talk with customer service, particularly if/when shopping online.

“Don’t be shy,” Pucker said. “If an item has been lingering in your cart, use live chat to kindly ask reps if any better promo codes are available. Pleading may yield 5-10% off or free shipping codes.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Save on Last-Minute Holiday Deals