6 White Elephant Gifts From Costco for Less Than $50

With the holidays just around the corner, you may still be invited to a few gift exchanges. Whether you are looking for the funniest gift at the White Elephant party or the one that gets stolen the most, Costco has you covered. The warehouse retailer has something for everyone at affordable prices that simply can’t be beat.

We scoured the store and their website to find the six best White Elephant gifts under $50. We found the presents that people will refuse to give up at your next office gift exchange or family gathering. If you want to be the talk of the party, here are the gifts you simply have to wrap up before it is too late!

Gift Cards

If they haven’t been banned by the rules of your White Elephant party, then you can’t go wrong with a gift card. Costco offers incredible deals on all sorts of gift cards and memberships. For instance, you can get a Cinemark $50 gift card for only $39.99! The gift cards are valid at any Cinemark Theatres location nationwide and can be used for tickets or food and drinks.

If you need to buy for multiple gift exchanges and have a smaller budget for each one, you can buy gift cards in bulk. For example, consider getting the four Krispy Kreme $15 gift card pack. It only costs $44.99, so you’ll not only be gifting a delicious treat, but you will also be saving some money!

Wine

Ask any Costco connoisseur, and they will agree that you can’t beat the price of the retailer’s wine selection. Red, white or sparkling, Costco has you covered.

For under $50, you can snag one or two bottles of good quality that will be one of the most stolen gifts at the party. Just remember, consider your audience before wrapping up the alcohol to exchange. If you are having a White Elephant for people of multiple ages, you may want to consider foregoing the adult beverages.

Gift Basket

Costco is great for a wide range of things, including gift baskets. You will have a plethora of choices for under $50, like the Happy Holiday’s Celebration Gift Basket. For $49.99, you will receive several gourmet goodies, such as garlic and herb cheese wedges, sesame round crackers and more.

If you don’t want to deal with having it delivered, you can opt to create your own snack basket with things on the shelves. After all, who doesn’t look forward to walking the aisles of Costco? You can go all savory or sweet or a combination of the two.

Hot Sauce Set

Want to really spice things up? Get a Gourmet 12-Piece Hot Sauce Collection Set for $49.99. The best part is that it is a two-pack, meaning you can gift one and keep one for yourself. Then, get things heated up by inviting people at the party to a hot sauce challenge.

The sets come with 12 distinct flavors in 3-ounce bottles of hot and spicy goodness. Flavors include India Green Chili, Espana Habanero, Mexico Jalapeno, and New Orleans Bourbon.

Costco Gray Hoodie

If you are looking for a practical gift that is also funny, think about gifting a Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie. At only $26.99, you can choose the comfy sweatshirt in gray, black, or white. The fashion item is available in a wide variety of sizes, from Men’s X-Small/Women’s Small to Men’s XXX-Large/Women’s XXXX-Large. You might be surprised how many people fight over this one!

Fruit Box

Instead of a fruit cake, why not give a fruit box? The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower is a great option for any holiday party. It is not only delicious but also healthy.

The set comes with two kinds of pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, a white chocolate-covered pretzel, truffle bars and collectible tower boxes. At only $39.99 after a $10 manufacturer’s savings, you’ll be under budget and right on target with the perfect present.

