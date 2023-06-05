'You can make $60-80k': This TikToker encourages women to find 'lazy girl jobs' — which she defines as something you can 'quiet' quit. And the insight has viewers excited

'You can make $60-80k': This TikToker encourages women to find 'lazy girl jobs' — which she defines as something you can 'quiet' quit. And the insight has viewers excited

In life, there’s no free lunch. But there might be an easy lunch for those who have the right skills. TikToker Gabrielle (@gabrielle_judge) recently claimed she had a relatively easy job that paid more than the average salary. “I’m only accepting the soft life, period,” she says.

Her pursuit of the so-called “soft life” is emblematic of the quiet quitting movement that has gripped the nation’s younger workforce.

Don't miss

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Blackrock’s CEO says art is a ‘serious asset class’ — here’s how you can own a piece of a Pablo Picasso

Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here is 1 simple way to really make it work

Lazy girl job

“There’s a lot of jobs out there where you can make like 60 to 80k,” Gabrielle says in her video, posted on May 25th. “I’m branding it lazy girl jobs.”

Gabrielle defines a “lazy girl job” as a flexible remote position that is non-technical, high-paying and doesn’t require extreme efforts or difficult performance goals. She used examples of job titles like “customer service manager” and “marketing associate” that fit the lazy job category.

Flexibility was another key part of the lazy job role, according to her. Jobs that didn’t have a fixed start or end time were great for remote workers who needed flexibility, particularly single women and parents. “I worked for a job that never told me to start at 9 am,” she says. “I truly believe women are not meant to live paycheck-to-paycheck.”

The video has attracted over 1.4 million views in less than a week. Several commenters agreed with Gabrielle. “Found 2 lazy girl jobs and make $175k+. … Overemployed, quiet quit at both, making bank, life is good,” one said.

Not so easy

However, not everyone thought the lazy girl jobs were as easy as described. “They are physically “easy” but mentally draining,” said commenter @kylakristinev. Another one said they would rather do jobs that involved “lifting heavy stuff” than do any of the jobs Gabrielle described in her video.

Read more: Need to build your credit? Here's how to boost your score ASAP and spend like usual on everyday purchases — all while getting cash back rewards

The pushback highlights how some jobs are more flexible and less labor-intensive, but much more mentally involved. Software engineers, marketing experts and brand strategists may earn more money while doing less physical activity, but that doesn’t mean the job is necessarily “easy” or suitable for everyone.

The future

Lazy girl jobs may not be as lucrative or easy in the future as these roles are more susceptible to automation and offshoring. Remote jobs compete in a global marketplace, which means they’re easier to outsource to countries with lower median salaries and greater densities of workers, according to labor consultants.

Simply put, white-collar jobs could face the same steady decline that impacted blue-collar jobs when factories were moved to emerging markets.

Meanwhile, a recent study by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, revealed that jobs with higher salaries, higher educational requirements and information processing were overexposed to disruption from artificial intelligence.

According to its report, auditors, marketers, accountants, researchers and public relations specialists were most vulnerable to AI replacement.

In fact, Gabrielle also claimed to be using ChatGPT to automate several tasks and streamline her search for lazy girl jobs. The disruption may have already started.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.