With 60% ownership, Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Ainsworth Game Technology's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The largest shareholder of the company is Johann Graf with a 53% stake

17% of Ainsworth Game Technology is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 60% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Ainsworth Game Technology regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ainsworth Game Technology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ainsworth Game Technology?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Ainsworth Game Technology does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ainsworth Game Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Ainsworth Game Technology is not owned by hedge funds. Johann Graf is currently the largest shareholder, with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.2% and 4.5% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Ainsworth Game Technology

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$426m, that means they have AU$254m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Ainsworth Game Technology. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.2%, of the Ainsworth Game Technology stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

