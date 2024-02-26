With 60% ownership, Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Artesian Resources' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Artesian Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Artesian Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Artesian Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Artesian Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Artesian Resources. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 10.0% of shares outstanding. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.2% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Dian Taylor, the CEO has 3.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Artesian Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Artesian Resources Corporation. In their own names, insiders own US$35m worth of stock in the US$356m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Artesian Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

