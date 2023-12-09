With 60% ownership of the shares, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Lakeland Bancorp's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 46% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 60% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lakeland Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lakeland Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Lakeland Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lakeland Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Lakeland Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.6% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 5.4% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Thomas Shara is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lakeland Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$45m worth of the US$871m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Lakeland Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lakeland Bancorp .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

