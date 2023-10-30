With 60% ownership of the shares, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Law Debenture's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 24 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Law Debenture, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Law Debenture?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Law Debenture does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Law Debenture's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Law Debenture. The company's largest shareholder is Brewin Dolphin Limited, with ownership of 5.9%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 2.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 24 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Law Debenture

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own UK£355k worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Law Debenture better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Law Debenture (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

