U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,970.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,503.00
    +9.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.11
    +1.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    +0.47 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,519.94
    -320.59 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.75
    -14.07 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.90
    -0.85 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

60-second cybersecurity checks: 4 quick steps to protect your PC or Mac

Kim Komando
·6 min read

I have to tell you this story. When my college-bound son moved to Los Angeles, he asked me for the house number of a place I rented in the area 28 years ago for two months. I laughed because I couldn’t remember it. Then, I was shocked!

About five minutes later, he texted me a link to a free people search site that showed that house number, along with every other address where I ever lived, my current address, links to my relatives, their ages, my age, and even my personal cellphone number. All this data was not behind a paywall. It took just a search of my name, and bam – privacy was gone.

That’s when I started an initiative on my site to list the exact steps to remove your data from these creepy people search sites. These sites often hide the steps. Don't worry, we did the heavy lifting for you.

Tap or click for a list of 13 creepy sites that probably has your phone number, addresses, age, relatives, and more, along with steps to remove your info. I bet you’ll be surprised at what you see online about you that’s free for the taking. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can reference it later too.

A safer online life is just a few minutes away. Follow this list, then pat yourself on the back for taking care of your digital self.

1. Hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

As convenient as Google Maps and Apple Maps are, it’s unnerving when your house and address number are visible to anyone on the internet. Here’s a secret. You can request a privacy blur over pictures of your home.

Here is how to submit a request to Google:

• Open Google Maps or the Street View gallery and look up your address.

• Tap the Street View photo you want to have blurred. The image has to show your face, home, license plate, or other identifying information.

• Click Report a problem. You will see this in the bottom right or by clicking the three-dot menu on a photo.

• Complete the form, then click Submit.

For Apple Maps, you must email MapsImageCollection@apple.com and:

• Ask for your home to be blurred.

• Provide Apple with your full address.

• Include additional property details so that Apple will know which house to censor.

MAPS TIPS: Get more out of Google Maps with these 10 smart tips

2. Check for any strange behavior

Spyware is malicious software that works quietly in the background, tracking almost everything you do. These sneaky downloads leave digital clues if you know what to look for.

Task Manager on a Windows PC and Activity Monitor on a Mac can give you an overview of everything happening on your machine.

If you use a PC:

• Open the Task Manager by hitting Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Under the Processes tab, you’ll see the apps and background processes running on your PC.

Look through the list. If you see a name you don’t recognize, search for it online to see what turns up. Sometimes, these programs and background processes are legitimate and of no concern, even if you don’t know the name at first glance.

To close out an app or process, right-click and hit End task. Check again later to see if it is working again.

If you use a Mac:

• To open the Activity Monitor, hit Command + Spacebar to open Spotlight Search. Then, type Activity Monitor and press Enter. Check over the list for anything you don’t recognize.

Double-click to close out a program or process, then hit Quit.

Tap or click for more signs someone is snooping on your computer.

3. Lock down your computer

Leaving your computer unlocked invites anyone to come along and snoop. If your laptop is stolen or lost, it could also land you in an awful spot.

Lock yours with a robust and unique password. That means no repeats! Since you need to enter this password each time you open your computer, it needs to be something you can remember.

If your computer allows you to unlock it with biometrics, like your fingerprint, that's an even easier solution. Otherwise, use the same password guidelines for any online accounts:

• Use a combination of letters, special characters, numbers, and capital letters.

• Aim for at least 12 characters.

• Consider creating a passphrase instead of a password. These are longer, harder to crack, and easier to remember. Tap or click here and scroll to No. 3 for more details on creating one.

Lock your Windows PC:

• Go to Start > Settings > Accounts.

• Click Sign-in options from the left pane.

• Click Add under the Password section.

• Enter a new password. Click Next, then Finish.

Lock your Mac

When setting up a Mac, you’re prompted to create a login password. Here’s how to set your password to unlock your computer:

• Click the Apple icon, then System Preferences.

• Click Security and Privacy.

• Check the Require password box in the General tab.

• Set the timing of the password to immediately to set your Mac to lock when it goes into sleep or screensaver mode automatically.

4. A hidden vulnerability in your browser

Extensions let you customize your browser and add powerful features. But not all extensions are helpful. Some track you across the internet, eat up your computer’s resources, and worse.

How can you tell what’s safe? Google Chrome assigns a “Featured” badge to extensions that follow Google’s “technical best practices and meet a high standard of user experience and design.” Hey, at least it’s something.

A sure sign an extension is bad news? You have no recollection of downloading it, so delete it.

It’s also helpful to search the web for a phrase like, “Is (the extension you’re using) safe to use?” See what pops up, and pay special attention to any security warnings.

Here’s how to remove an extension from Chrome:

• Open your Chrome browser. Tap the three vertical dots to the right of your profile icon.

• Hover over More tools and select Extensions.

• Click Remove on the extension you want to remove, then click Remove again.

Use Safari on a Mac? Here’s how to remove an extension:

• Choose Safari > Preferences. Click Extensions.

• To uninstall an extension, select it and click Uninstall.

Don’t stop there. Tap or click for 9 more ways to make Chrome safer.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Ford helps police, another Prime Day, John McAfee's crazy crimes

Get ready for electric police chases, thanks to Ford's police partnership. I've got all the details, plus the inside scoop on leaked Amazon documents. It looks like we're getting another Prime Day. Also, you can now wear smart scarves to keep cool. My advice: Wear one while you watch Netflix's true crime story on John McAfee. It’s a wild ride.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4 cybersecurity steps to take from locking your computer to spyware

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester United stock jumps after Elon Musk joke about buying team

    Although Elon Musk joked about buying the English soccer team Manchester United, the Tesla CEO has a history of influencing stock and crypto market valuations through his tweets.

  • Apple set to unveil iPhone 14 at upcoming September launch event

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Apple's plans to unveil its new iPhone 14 at its September launch event.

  • Apple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Me

  • Amazon reportedly testing a new photo, video stream app

    The online retailer is reportedly testing a new app similar to TikTok, while influencers are convincing followers to unsubscribe from Amazon over labor disputes.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • UK inflation rate calculator: How much are prices rising for you?

    Use our calculator to find out how much the cost of living is going up in your household.

  • Where is value in the metaverse? Experts detail promises and risks

    Yahoo Finance talked to experts about how to create value in the metaverse.

  • Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

    The FTC is looking into whether Amazon Prime and other services violate consumer law

  • Kickstarter sent password reset emails to millions of users, but didn't tell anyone why

    Crowdfunding website Kickstarter sparked fears overnight of a possible security incident after the company sent unsolicited password reset emails to millions of users without prior explanation. The emails, seen by TechCrunch, tells users that Kickstarter is “simplifying its login process” and urges users to “set a new password for your Kickstarter account.” The emails offered no further explanation as to why Kickstarter was asking users to reset their credentials and there is no mention of the mass password reset on Kickstarter's website or social feeds.

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders

    The Polygon-based Dogechain locks nearly $5 million in liquidity and is gaining prominence among retail crypto traders.

  • Amazon's two big deals have one big thing in common – data

    Amazon (AMZN) is buying two different but high-profile companies – Roomba-maker iRobot and concierge healthcare provider One Medical.

  • How Activision is Challenging Sony, Nintendo

    As anyone that has had even a remote interest in them knows, after a short but memorable stint in arcades, video games have traditionally been played on consoles. While Milton Bradley was the first to try to make this experience portable with the Microvision handheld in 1979, the first true handheld video game success was Nintendo's . A joint study from IDC and data.ic from May 2022 showed that 60% of the current gaming market is dominated by mobile gaming today.

  • Apple iPhone SE vs. Google Pixel 6a: Which Smartphone is Right For You?

    We're putting the iPhone SE and Pixel 6a head-to-head to help you decide which mid-range smartphone is best for you.

  • Google makes robots smarter by teaching them about their limitations

    If you've used a smart voice assistant such as Alexa, Siri and whatever-Google's-smart-assistant-is-called, you'll probably have noticed that the tech is getting smarter every day. Google can wait on hold for you, Siri can speak in a gender-neutral voice and Alexa can read you bedtime stories in your dead grandmother's voice. The gap between the two -- voice commands and autonomous robotics -- has been vast, for a number of reasons.

  • Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023

    Move it or lose it: Google Cloud is shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers until next year to find another partner to manage that aspect of their businesses. Google has its reasons, but the move is not sitting well with some customers. Swiss startup Typewise is showing the power of sticking at it: The team behind patented text prediction technology is now part of Y Combinator’s S22 cohort.

  • Vietnam orders tech firms to store user data onshore

    Vietnam's government has ordered technology firms to store their users' data locally and set up local offices, its latest move to tighten cybersecurity rules. The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will apply to social media companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Meta's Facebook, and telecommunications operators, and will take effect on October 1. "Data of all internet users ranging from financial records and biometric data to information on peoples' ethnicity and political views, or any data created by users while surfing the internet must be to stored domestically," the decree stated.

  • UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sav

  • Optimism Token Flash Crashes 10% on False Rumors of a Major Hack

    The native token of Optimism quickly recovered after Optimism dispelled the rumors.

  • President-elect Ruto has a huge task ahead in making Kenya a global tech hub

    As Kenya’s new president William Ruto plans to form his new government, a huge workload awaits him in his ambition to make the country a global technology powerhouse.