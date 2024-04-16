It’s 60 Times Easier To Get into Harvard Than Land a Remote Job — LinkedIn’s 10 Ways To Work From Home in 2024

Drazen_ / iStock.com

Working from home turned into a new normal thanks to COVID-19, but finding a remote job isn’t as easy as it once was. Companies have ordered employees to return to the office post-pandemic and now competition for remote work is so fierce it’s actually easier to get into Harvard than score a remote gig, Business Insider reported.

Check Out: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

While remote jobs are in high demand, job postings that advertise remote or hybrid options dropped from 10.3% on February 26, 2022 to 8.3% as of November 30, 2023. That said, there are still ways to land a work-from-home gig.

Here are the top industries looking for remote employees, according to LinkedIn.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

1. Developer

Many different areas of development don’t require commuting to an office daily including software, website, and apps. Jobtogether.com is a good resource for looking for remote developer jobs.

2. Translator

Accurate translation is vital for ensuring information is conveyed factually and the need for translators is projected to grow 4% from 2022 to 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

3. Designer

Graphics, UX and UI design are roles that are sought-after and don’t require heading to an office in many instances. Check out Jobtogether for graphic designer remote gigs.

4. Writer

Several writing jobs can be done remotely such as copywriting, which is a vital part of marketing and advertising. The need for engaging and compelling writing is a lucrative work-from-home gig. In addition, companies are always on the hunt for excellent content writers who can help drive traffic for online businesses and digital marketing.

5. Career Coaching

Helping employees reach their potential goals is not only rewarding but in demand. The expected job growth rate is 10% from 2018-2028, per Zippia.

6. Customer Service Representative

Vital for business operations, many customer service roles have moved to remote positions and are flexible with your schedule.

7. Social Media Manager

Social media is an important part of businesses, helping people stay connected and sharing accurate newsworthy events. If you know how to gain followers and engage with audiences, this job allows you to manage accounts and platforms remotely.

8. Product Manager

If you’ve mastered the art of strong communication and problem-solving skills, look into remote product manager jobs. The role serves as a bridge between teams to deliver products that meet market needs and can effectively be performed from home.

Story continues

9. Online Marketer

People who can launch creative digital marketing strategies and campaigns are always in need. An online marketer’s position is responsible for a wide range of roles including online advertising, social media and boosting audience engagement, and can be done remotely.

10. Virtual Assistant

Learn More: This Amazon Side Hustle Made $140K per Month in Passive Income

Businesses such as IT, finance, insurance, marketing and more are benefiting from using virtual assistants for customer service needs and to help enhance efficiency. If you’ve got a knack for multitasking, organizing and completing essential tasks, there is a wide array of remote opportunities available.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: It’s 60 Times Easier To Get into Harvard Than Land a Remote Job — LinkedIn’s 10 Ways To Work From Home in 2024