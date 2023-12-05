$607K awarded to Somerset County businesses to lure tourists; largest total ever awarded

Dec. 5—CHAMPION, Pa. — Since opening Hartzell House in 2021, Robert and Melissa Angelini have credited Frank Lloyd Wright's renowned Laurel Highlands architecture for much of their business.

But while Fallingwater and Kentuck Knob lure tens of thousands of visitors to the area annually, it takes advertising to bring them 20 miles east to their Addison bed and breakfast, they said.

"We describe Hartzell House as casual luxury," Melissa Angelini said, "but you have to market yourselves so that people are aware."

The couple's business was among 45 tourism-focused Somerset County organizations that received that received a boost toward that endeavor Monday.

The $607,832 awarded was a new record for the county's tourism grant program, enabling Somerset County-focused lodging providers, event promoters and tourism hubs to promote and market themselves and the county itself to future visitors.

"Knowing the huge impact of tourism on this county's economy, we must all continue to market Somerset County and all we have to offer," said Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson, who has spent the past several years on a grant review committee that reviews Tourism Grant Program funding applications.

The funding is provided through the county's Hotel Tax, which is levied on nightly short-term stays in motels, hotels and home stays.

Through a program administered by the county and GO Laurel Highlands, the annual grant program enables the community to "reinvest" those funds locally, GO Laurel Highlands' Director of Creative Strategy Laura Argenbright said.

"Everything you do helps improve the visitor experience here in Somerset County," Argenbright told a room full of business leaders Monday during an announcement event at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Pennsylvania's counties have been able to impose a hotel tax for more than 20 years and use the revenue for tourism-related purposes.

Story continues

Argenbright noted most of that lodging revenue comes from out-of area visitors who travel to the Somerset County area for recreation.

Those dollars allow businesses and local groups to find more ways to ensure the crowds keep coming.

Monday's awards will enable Mountain Ridge Trails Resort to promote its all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike paths through out-of-market trade shows.

The Somerset County ATV park received $55,303.

Benscreek Canoe Club ($1,000), Friends of Flight 93 ($43,141) and Hartzell House ($8,350) were among a handful of organizations that received funds to update their websites.

Somerset, Inc. secured $25,156 to promote the uptown while also seeking to market its more regional "SoCo" brand for the entire county, Executive Director Regina Coughenour said.

"We want to establish an identity that brings us all together," Coughenour said, hopeful the term will catch on the way "Pure Michigan" has among outdoor enthusiasts.

Yoder's Guest House, of Meyersdale, received $8,042 to extend its marketing to online sites such as Trip Advisor, said co-owner Denise Gehringer.

Outside advertising is crucial, given their recent expansion to 12 rooms, she said.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort — the county's largest employer and most well-known destination — received the largest marketing grant this year.

The Vail Resort property, which received $70,375 to develop a multi-phase marketing campaign, and Mountain Ridge Trails Resort ($55,303) were the largest grant recipients.

Confluence Tourism Association, Meyersdale Area Historical Society and Somerset County Rails to Trails Association were among the organizations that received separate visitor center grants to cover employee wages.

Tall Pines Distillery founder Keith Welch praised the tourism grant program.

His Salisbury area distillery received $15,183 to expand its reach by posting billboards near Johnstown, Uniontown and Morgantown, West Virginia.

"Everything today is all about marketing and social media," Welch said. "Branding is huge, and you have to get the word out."