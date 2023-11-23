With 61% ownership, AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

AME Elite Consortium Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutions own 19% of AME Elite Consortium Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 61% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of AME Elite Consortium Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AME Elite Consortium Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AME Elite Consortium Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AME Elite Consortium Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Yook Kim Lim is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 18% and 18%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Senior Key Executive and Alternate Director, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of AME Elite Consortium Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of AME Elite Consortium Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of RM1.0b, that means they have RM616m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AME Elite Consortium Berhad (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

