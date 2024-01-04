With 61% ownership, BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies BBGI Global Infrastructure's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 12 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 61% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of BBGI Global Infrastructure.

LSE:BBGI Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BBGI Global Infrastructure?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BBGI Global Infrastructure does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BBGI Global Infrastructure, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:BBGI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in BBGI Global Infrastructure. The company's largest shareholder is Schroder Investment Management Limited, with ownership of 10%. With 8.3% and 6.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, M&G Investment Management Limited and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of BBGI Global Infrastructure

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own UK£4.0m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BBGI Global Infrastructure .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

