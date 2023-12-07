With 61% ownership in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Celsius Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 61% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$396m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 38% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Celsius Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Celsius Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Celsius Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Celsius Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Celsius Holdings. Our data shows that Hoi Shuen Chau is the largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.8% and 6.3% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Celsius Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Celsius Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$1.9b worth of shares in the US$12b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.7%, of the Celsius Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

