With 61% ownership, Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 12 shareholders own 51% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 61% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jentayu Sustainables Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Jentayu Sustainables Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Jentayu Sustainables Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Beroz bin Mirdin, is the largest shareholder, holding 20% of shares outstanding. Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and Abdullah bin Husain holds about 4.4% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of RM508m, that means they have RM312m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

