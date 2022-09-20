U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

61 startups set to upend the world of financial technology

Bianca Chan,Asia Martin,Emilia David,Carter Johnson,Julie Bort
·1 min read
Graphic of the top fintech startup leaders in 2022 4x3
From left: Gil Feig of Merge, Lyndsey Bunting of Blue Onion, Jacklyn Rome of Onward, and Dennis Cail of Zirtue.Zirtue; Onward; Blue Onion Labs; Merge; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

  • Insider asked more than 40 investors to identify top up-and-coming fintechs.

  • Investors nominated startups both inside and outside of their own portfolios.

  • Check out the 61 startups identified as the most promising fintechs.

Even as funding in fintech fell to one of its lowest levels since the pandemic started, investors still see bright spots in the sector.

Insider surveyed 43 investors — including those from Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and QED Investors — about the most promising fintechs to watch. Startups that were nominated included a mix of investors' portfolio companies and ones they have no financial interest in. In total, 61 startups that haven't raised beyond a Series B round were identified.

As was the case last year, the majority of those nominated work with other businesses, not individual consumers. Many investors noted B2B startups are one of the biggest bright spots in the sector as businesses and financial institutions continue to streamline their processes and cut costs where they can.

Check out the full list of 61 fintechs identified as most promising by top investors. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

