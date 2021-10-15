U.S. markets closed

616th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

·1 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 616th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.236 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.832 per share, is payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is November 1, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)
Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 616 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 112 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/616th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301400960.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

