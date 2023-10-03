With 62% ownership, C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

C.I. Holdings Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

54% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 62% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of C.I. Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of C.I. Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About C.I. Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in C.I. Holdings Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

C.I. Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Johari Bin Abdul Ghani is currently the company's largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.0% and 6.8% of the stock. Cheang Lee, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of C.I. Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of C.I. Holdings Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM322m stake in this RM515m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 22%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that C.I. Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

