With 62% ownership of the shares, Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Bioventix implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 62% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bioventix, beginning with the chart below.

AIM:BVXP Ownership Breakdown January 12th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bioventix?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bioventix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bioventix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:BVXP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Bioventix is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Sanford DeLand Asset Management Limited, with ownership of 13%. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Liontrust Asset Management PLC holds about 11% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Peter Harrison is the owner of 6.9% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Bioventix

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Bioventix PLC. It has a market capitalization of just UK£230m, and insiders have UK£16m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 11%, private equity firms could influence the Bioventix board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

