With 62% ownership, Sunpower Group Ltd. (SGX:5GD) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Sunpower Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 60% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sunpower Group Ltd. (SGX:5GD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 62% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sunpower Group, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Sunpower Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sunpower Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Sunpower Group, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sunpower Group. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Sunpower Group's case, its Top Key Executive, Hong Xin Guo, is the largest shareholder, holding 19% of shares outstanding. Ming Ma is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Yucheng Lin holds about 13% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Ming Ma is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 60% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Sunpower Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Sunpower Group Ltd.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a S$113m stake in this S$183m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Sunpower Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sunpower Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Sunpower Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.