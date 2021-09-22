$627.69 Mn Growth Expected in Frozen Yogurt Market during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include- 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, and More | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen yogurt market is poised to grow by USD 627.69 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Lakeland Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., TCBY, and Yogurtland Franchising, Inc. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of frozen yogurt will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Frozen Yogurt Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
Geography
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen yogurt market report covers the following areas:
Frozen Yogurt Market size
Frozen Yogurt Market trends
Frozen Yogurt Market analysis
This study identifies growing demand for private-label frozen yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen yogurt market growth during the next few years.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frozen Yogurt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen yogurt market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen yogurt market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen yogurt market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
16 HANDLES
BRIX Holdings LLC
Foods Pacific Group
Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd
Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt
Lakeland Dairies
Menchies Group Inc.
MTY Food Group Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
