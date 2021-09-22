U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

$627.69 Mn Growth Expected in Frozen Yogurt Market during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include- 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, and More | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen yogurt market is poised to grow by USD 627.69 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Frozen Yogurt Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Lakeland Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., TCBY, and Yogurtland Franchising, Inc. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of frozen yogurt will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Frozen Yogurt Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70925

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Greek Yogurt Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen yogurt market report covers the following areas:

  • Frozen Yogurt Market size

  • Frozen Yogurt Market trends

  • Frozen Yogurt Market analysis

This study identifies growing demand for private-label frozen yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen yogurt market growth during the next few years.

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frozen Yogurt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen yogurt market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frozen yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frozen yogurt market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen yogurt market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 16 HANDLES

  • BRIX Holdings LLC

  • Foods Pacific Group

  • Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd

  • Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt

  • Lakeland Dairies

  • Menchies Group Inc.

  • MTY Food Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/627-69-mn-growth-expected-in-frozen-yogurt-market-during-2021-2025--top-vendors-include--16-handles-brix-holdings-llc-foods-pacific-group-and-more--technavio-301382055.html

SOURCE Technavio

