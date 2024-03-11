63,000 Jool Baby Nova Swings recalled over possible suffocation risk

Over 60,000 Jool Baby Nova Swings were recalled Thursday for posing a possible suffocation risk to infants.

Jool Baby Nova Swings were recalled Thursday for having an “incline greater than 10 degrees,” a defect that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said violates the Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The swing also fails to meet “mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard” despite the product being designed for infant sleep, according to the agency.

A free repair kit will be offered to all Jool Baby customers impacted by the recall, which is said to have impacted around 63,000 swings.

Jool Baby said that customers can continue to use the recalled swing to help your baby do anything but sleep.

“If your baby falls asleep while in the swing, remove baby and place on a firm, flat surface such as a crib or bassinet. Using the Nova Swing or any product with an angle above 10 degrees is not safe for sleep,” the company said.

What Jool Baby Nova Swings were impacted by the recall?

The new warning label pictured will be offered in the repair kit given to consumers.

The only Jool Baby Nova Swings affected by the recall were made from June 2022 through September, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The swings were then sold from November 2022 through November 2023 for about $150 through several retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Jool Baby and Babylist.

Digging for old receipts might be helpful, but checking out whether your Jool Baby Nova Swing fits these specifications may help eliminate all doubt.

Here are some of them, courtesy of the safety commission:

The recalled swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high.

They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys (yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.)

The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and came with an electronic remote control.

“Jool Baby” appears on the swing’s base and “NOVA” on the seat label.

The manufacturing date code in month, day and year format can be found on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.

How do I get my Jool Baby Nova Swing fixed?

Before you contact Jool Baby for a free repair kit, you will be asked to upload a photo of the warning label to the firm’s online registration page here.

The company will send you a repair kit from there, which will include a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.

You can reach Jool Baby by phone at (888)-788-5665, via email at recall@JoolBaby.com or online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jool Baby Nova Swings recalled over suffocation concerns