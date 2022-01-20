63% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Industrial Robotics Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial robotics market is expected to grow by 145.02 th units from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the industrial robotics market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.62%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 7.55%.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Robotics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

With 63% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2022-2026. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the industrial robotics market in APAC. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for industrial robots from the automotive, electronics, and metal industries will drive the industrial robotics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The region is home to many well-established players in the industrial robotics market, such as FANUC Global, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Seiko Epson, and Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. APAC has emerged to be a significantly growing geographical segment in the industrial robotics market in recent years, with the majority of the demand coming from the automotive, electronics, and metal industries. The automotive manufacturers in countries such as China and India are increasingly investing in automation solutions in their manufacturing plants to improve productivity and reduce cycle times, which would offer a competitive edge over other players.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the key vendors in the industrial robotics market. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the industrial robotics market.

Technological advancements and investments in R&D in robotics:

Industrial Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2022-2026 145.02 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

