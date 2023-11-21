This 63-Year-Old Earned Her College Degree While Running A Trucking Business — ‘I Did 90% Of My Studies From Inside My Semi-Truck’

It is never too late to chase your dream, and 63-year-old Robyn Roberts knows this firsthand as she has obtained a degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

The grandmother to 33 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 12 decided to return to school after a friendly competition with her grandson. It turned into a GPA competition won by Roberts.

“I’ll do it if you do it,” Roberts told her grandson, according to “Good Morning America.”

Roberts officially walked the stage on Nov. 18, 2023, joining 48,000 students at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, and describes her achievement as “absolutely amazing.”

“I have finished something I started that is absolutely amazing, and I feel amazing,” Roberts said, per “Good Morning America.”

What’s more, she was able to pursue her studies all while running a trucking business with her husband that delivers hazardous materials and government equipment. According to KBTX, Roberts had stops in 48 states all while fulfilling her coursework.

“I did 90% of my studies from inside my semi-truck,” she explained to the outlet.

In fact, Roberts had made a stop to deliver a load prior to receiving her diploma.

Looking ahead, Roberts plans to return to school with the goal of becoming a lawyer and wants to help victims of domestic violence.

“64 is the year of new beginnings,” she expressed, per “Good Morning America.” “If all goes well, by the time I turn 67, I’ll be a lawyer.”