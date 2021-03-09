U.S. markets closed

$ 631.84 Billion Growth in Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Amazon.com Inc. will emerge as major online grocery delivery services market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online grocery delivery services market is expected to grow by USD 631.84 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the online grocery delivery services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The online grocery delivery services market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market - Global online hyperlocal services market is segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), service (online logistics services, online food ordering services, online grocery delivery services, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market - Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented by product (home décor, home improvement products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Participants:

Albertsons Companies Inc.
Albertsons Companies Inc. operates its business through the Food and drug retail segment. The company offers various grocery products online.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives and others. The company offers various grocery products online.

Amazon.com Inc.
Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers various grocery products online.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-grocery-delivery-services-market-industry-analysis

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online grocery delivery services market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

The online grocery delivery services market is driven by the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms. In addition, other factors such as rapid growth in m-commerce are expected to trigger the online grocery delivery services market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of online grocery delivery services market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44495

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

