U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    -20.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,655.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,883.25
    -79.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.99
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +2.53 (+11.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8930
    -0.7460 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,900.12
    -425.06 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.32
    -18.08 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.60
    +8.18 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

634AI signs agreement with Musashi Seimitsu to deploy 200 Autonomous Mobile Robots in manufacturing facilities worldwide

·5 min read

634AI's MAESTRO, an AI-enabled autonomous mobile robot management platform will be responsible for managing 200 AMRs also supplied by 634AI

NEVE ILAN, Israel and TOYOHASHI, Japan, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 634AI, the Israeli developers of MAESTRO, an AI-enabled control tower for indoor mobility management, and Musashi Seimitsu, a global tier-1 auto part manufacturer, have signed an agreement to deploy 200 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), powered by MAESTRO, across Musashi Seimitsu's 35 manufacturing facilities worldwide. 634AI's MAESTRO powered AMRs will be used to automate Musashi Seimitsu's intra logistics operation and increase the safety and efficiency of activity on its manufacturing floors.

Musashi Seimitsu, a global transmission gear manufacturer, is a major shareholder in 634AI. After two years of testing 634AI's MAESTRO in live manufacturing facilities in Japan, Musashi Seimitsu will be rolling out 634AI's AMRs under the management of MAESTRO over the next four years.

634AI is part of the SixAI family, helping to bring advanced technology and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) into traditional industries. SixAI products are designed to improve productivity and better serve people around the world. Established by Israeli entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, the company solves manufacturing and distribution shortcomings by providing solutions that raise productivity and lowers costs. SixAI introduces technology integration in legacy industries and acquires companies in both local and international markets, mainly in the fields of AI, robotics, green energy, cyber and fintech. SixAI has a strategic partnership with the Japanese corporation Musashi Seimitsu.

MAESTRO is 634AI's proprietary AI-powered centralized control tower that enables effective and harmonized indoor operations. MAESTRO offers a constant visual mapping of the entire floor, ensuring hazards and obstacles are recognized and prevented. Alongside 634AI's AMRs, MAESTRO can track raw material movements, provide productivity and utilization data of forklifts as well as provide safety alerts for forklift drivers, and even navigate the movement of heterogeneous AMR fleets. With MAESTRO, Musashi Seimitsu plans to have a more automated intra logistics operation and better coordinated activity, where man-driven forklifts, employees, and robots can operate in sync and with greater safety.

Musashi Seimitsu's global presence includes manufacturing facilities in Japan, Germany, US, Canada, India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Hungary, Spain, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Isaku Takeshi, Managing Executive Officer of Musashi Seimitsu, said:
"We have been heavily investing in automation and AI capabilities over the past few years, with a vision to create a more humane workplace where people no longer carry out tedious, repetitive, unrewarding tasks. We believe 634AI's distinct approach for industrial floor management and control allows, for the first time, people and machines to effectively work side by side in a much safer environment. We look forward to a fruitful deployment across our global manufacturing sites."

Oren Levy, CEO of 634AI, said:
"MAESTRO's global deployment with Musashi Seimitsu is a major leap forward for our company. It is a mark of trust and confidence in our ability to deliver an effective logistics automation solution in a real, busy industrial environment. Our computer vision-based AMRs powered by a central floor management brain and collaboration with Musashi confirm the distinct advantages of our technology in complex, dynamic industrial environments, and point the way forward for the rest of the industry."

About Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. It has 35 manufacturing sites in 14 countries spreading across Europe, North and South America, China, and SouthEast Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing powertrain products such as differential assemblies, planetary gear assemblies, transmission gears and assemblies, and reduction gears for xEVs, which are supplied to global major OEMs and Tier 1s. Linkage and suspension products are also strategic products of Musashi.

Musashi implements AI on manufacturing sites under the philosophy of "more human-friendly work" and is also working on manufacturing innovation.

Musashi is listed on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Website: http://www.musashi.co.jp/en

About 634AI

634AI was founded to enable the greater resilience and business continuity of organizations in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to simplify industrial mobility and allow safer, smarter operations – for everyone, everywhere. The company developed MAESTRO, a Computer Vision and AI-powered control tower that streamlines management of anything mobile on an industrial floor.

MAESTRO gives superpowers to the most ordinary industrial space. Its semantic analytics, generated from a panoptic view of the floor, enables customers a fully coordinated operation of anything mobile – be it track and trace movements of goods and equipment, real time safety alerts for man driven vehicles, or navigating fleets of generic autonomous mobile robotic platforms, all through a unified and flexible modular system, with greater safety, at an affordable price.

634AI is on a mission to make a safer and smarter industrial mobility – from the industrial floor to the airport terminal, the warehouse floor or the hospital floor, and beyond.

Website: http://www.634.ai

About SixAI

SixAI, which was established by the entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is engaged in making Israeli and international technologies accessible to the world of traditional industry, with a focus on AI technologies. The company identifies problems in the world of industry and provides them with technological solutions through development, integration and acquisition of companies in the local and international market, mainly in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, green energy, cyber and fintech. The company has a strategic partnership with the Japanese corporation Musashi Seimitsu. In addition, the company has signed an exclusive agreement with the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) - to establish a joint corporation whose goal is to locate military technologies and convert them to civilian uses, as independent start-up companies. The company's offices are located in the technology incubator established by Ran Poliakine in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Website: https://www.sixai.tech

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/634ai-signs-agreement-with-musashi-seimitsu-to-deploy-200-autonomous-mobile-robots-in-manufacturing-facilities-worldwide-301597485.html

SOURCE 634AI

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • BP Boosts Dividend, Buybacks as Profits Surge on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after profits surged. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to shareholders as the cash rolls in, even while the energy crisis triggered by Russia

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Boeing stock jumps on FAA 787 jet clearance, averted strike

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing stock amid reports that the aerospace company could be receiving approval from the FAA to resume 787 deliveries.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil and gas companies on the back of soaring energy prices that have increased pressure on governments to impose new taxes on the sector to help consumers. BP shares were up 3.6% at the opening of trading in London.