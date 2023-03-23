U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

$64.3 Billion Peptide Therapeutics Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market By Application, By Route of administration, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peptide therapeutics market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A special class of pharmacological drugs known as therapeutic peptides is made up of a sequence of well-ordered amino acids and typically has a molecular weight of 500-5000 Da. Approved peptides drugs are indicated to treat a wide array of clinical indications, including diabetes, gastric & metabolic disorders, and hormonal disorders.

Increase in elderly population and surge in cases of chronic diseases are the major drivers of this market. Peptide therapeutics are used for treating metabolic, oncology, gastrointestinal, neurological, cardiovascular and other diseases According to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

About 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2020-that's 1 in every 5 deaths. Thus, the rise in the number of the cardiovascular disease cases around the globe along with rise in the number of the geriatric patients, leads to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, innovations, development of advanced technologies, are the peptide therapeutics market trends adopted by the key players and increasing awareness for peptide therapeutics fuels the market growth. However, high cost associated with drug discovery and less bioavailability of peptides, is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely increasing growth opportunity in emerging markets, rising health care expenditure is a great opportunity for key players to invest in the forecast period especially in the developing economies.

The metabolic segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market share in 2021, accounting owing to high prevalence of metabolic disorders and growing geriatric population susceptible to metabolic disorder. The oncology segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of cancer globally and the presence of a strong product pipeline.

The parenteral segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market size in 2021, owing to high rate of acceptance, quick drug delivery, and simple application. The oral segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the peptide therapeutics market forecast period owing to compliance with oral route and acceptance by patients.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market size in 2021, with owing to all primarily responsible for monitoring the availability of all medications used in hospitals. The drug store & retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to maintenance of treatment for long time and easy availability of drugs.

North America accounted for a majority of the global peptide therapeutics market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in peptide therapeutics development techniques, rise in cardiovascular diseases, presence of key and robust hospital infrastructure in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing rise in geriatric population, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

309

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$33257.72 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$64336.12 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Players

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Sanofi SA

  • Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

  • Baush Health

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Abbvie ( Allergan)

Key Market Segments

By Application

  • Metabolic

  • Oncology

  • Gastrointestinal

  • Neurological

  • Cardiovascular

  • Others

By Route of administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital pharmacies

  • Hospital type

  • Private

  • Public

  • Drug store and retail pharmacies

  • Online pharmacies

By Region

  • North America

  • U. S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest Of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83dnr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


