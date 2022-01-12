U.S. markets closed

64% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Floor Adhesive Market | Evolving Opportunities with Bostik Ltd. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 64% of the growth will originate from APAC for the floor adhesive market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the floor adhesive market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The significant increase in demand for floor adhesive from key countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan will facilitate the floor adhesive market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The floor adhesive market is expected to grow by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Floor Adhesive Market
For more insights on the floor adhesive market- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Floor Adhesive Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/floor-adhesive-market-industry-analysis

Floor Adhesive Market- Driver
The rapid growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the floor adhesive market growth. Global and national economic sustainability are dependent majorly on the construction industry, which includes constructions of commercial, industrial, and other infrastructural development such as dams, roads, and real estate assets that are essential for economic prosperity. Mechanical or thermal fastening has been practiced earlier for industrial bonding applications, which are now replaced by adhesives. Hence, adhesives are becoming an integral part of various applications. These factors are expected to propel the demand for floor adhesives during the forecast period.

Floor Adhesive Market- Challenge
The imposing of stringent environmental regulations is a key challenging factor for the floor adhesive market growth. Adhesives and sealants that are high in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions have been compiled for use under certain regulations by the authorities. Failing to adhere to the regulations may lead to administrative enforcement actions, regulatory or governmental investigations, or even revocation of required licenses or registrations. The volatility in raw material prices is negatively affecting the prices of adhesives. Also, such regulations are restricting the entry of new players into the market. The demand for floor adhesive is estimated to increase during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations and the rise in prices are creating challenges for market growth, especially in developing economies.

Some of the key Floor Adhesive Players:
The floor adhesive market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions to capture the regional markets to compete in the market.

  • Bostik Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Forbo Holding Ltd

  • H.B. Fuller Co.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • LATICRETE International Inc.

  • Mapei SpA

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.

  • Sika AG

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Floor Adhesive Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Floor Adhesive Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:
Mosaic Tile Market -The mosaic tile market share should rise by USD 7.26 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.94%.Download a free sample now!

Adhesive Market -The adhesive market size is set to attain a USD 12.75 billion growth between 2021 and 2025 at a CAGR of 4.44%. Download a free sample now!

Floor Adhesive Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.80

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bostik Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forbo Holding Ltd, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Mapei SpA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Sika AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/64-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-floor-adhesive-market--evolving-opportunities-with-bostik-ltd-and-dupont-de-nemours-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301457069.html

SOURCE Technavio

