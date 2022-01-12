64% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Floor Adhesive Market | Evolving Opportunities with Bostik Ltd. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 64% of the growth will originate from APAC for the floor adhesive market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the floor adhesive market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The significant increase in demand for floor adhesive from key countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan will facilitate the floor adhesive market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The floor adhesive market is expected to grow by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Floor Adhesive Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/floor-adhesive-market-industry-analysis

The rapid growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the floor adhesive market growth. Global and national economic sustainability are dependent majorly on the construction industry, which includes constructions of commercial, industrial, and other infrastructural development such as dams, roads, and real estate assets that are essential for economic prosperity. Mechanical or thermal fastening has been practiced earlier for industrial bonding applications, which are now replaced by adhesives. Hence, adhesives are becoming an integral part of various applications. These factors are expected to propel the demand for floor adhesives during the forecast period.

The imposing of stringent environmental regulations is a key challenging factor for the floor adhesive market growth. Adhesives and sealants that are high in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions have been compiled for use under certain regulations by the authorities. Failing to adhere to the regulations may lead to administrative enforcement actions, regulatory or governmental investigations, or even revocation of required licenses or registrations. The volatility in raw material prices is negatively affecting the prices of adhesives. Also, such regulations are restricting the entry of new players into the market. The demand for floor adhesive is estimated to increase during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations and the rise in prices are creating challenges for market growth, especially in developing economies.

The floor adhesive market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions to capture the regional markets to compete in the market.

Bostik Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Forbo Holding Ltd

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

LATICRETE International Inc.

Mapei SpA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sika AG

Floor Adhesive Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Floor Adhesive Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Floor Adhesive Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.80 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bostik Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forbo Holding Ltd, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Mapei SpA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Sika AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

