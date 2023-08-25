With 64% institutional ownership, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Applied Physics & Chemistry Laboratories, Inc. with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Yongfeng Zhang, the CEO has 3.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$203m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Amphastar Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

