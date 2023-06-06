With 64% ownership, abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, abrdn Property Income Trust's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of abrdn Property Income Trust, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About abrdn Property Income Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that abrdn Property Income Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of abrdn Property Income Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in abrdn Property Income Trust. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited with 12% of shares outstanding. abrdn plc is the second largest shareholder owning 9.2% of common stock, and Citigroup Inc.,Banking and Securities Investments holds about 7.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of abrdn Property Income Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about UK£10k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£199m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

