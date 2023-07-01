With 64% ownership, GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in GenusPlus Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of GenusPlus Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GenusPlus Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GenusPlus Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in GenusPlus Group. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in GenusPlus Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO David Riches with 49% of shares outstanding. Matthew Riches is the second largest shareholder owning 3.6% of common stock, and Carjay Investments Pty Ltd holds about 2.7% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of GenusPlus Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the GenusPlus Group Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own AU$127m worth of shares in the AU$199m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over GenusPlus Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.3%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that GenusPlus Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

